It’s the end of the journey for Cape Town Spurs’ veteran scout and player mentor Luis De Faria.
‘Uncle Luis’ has been employed in multiple roles from the days of the original Spurs in the 90s and transitioned with the group when it became Ajax Cape Town up to now.
He will retire at the end of September and has been awarded Honorary Lifetime Membership by the club.
It’s beginning of a journey for eight other Urban Warriors, with no less than eight players called up for U20 and U23 duty from the club’s great development teams.
❤️🔥AN URBAN WARRIORS LEGEND RETIRES❤️🔥— Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) September 23, 2022
Long-serving scout Luis De Faria will retire at the end of September.
De Faria will be awarded with an Honorary Lifetime Membership by the club 🎖️
Thank you for your services and dedication, Luis! 🤝
Full story ➡️ https://t.co/jmROKq17CW pic.twitter.com/S9wRdaxfI1
It could’ve been nine if Boitumelo Radiopane wasn’t carrying a knock.
Goalkeeper Lincoln Vyver, Khaya Mfecane, Ashley Cupido and Rushwin Dortley answered the call for Amagluglug.
Asanele Velebayi, Liam Bern, Aden Dreyer and Siviwe Nkwali will represent for Amajita.
These exciting times for the club that has had to rebuild from their break up with Ajax of Amsterdam.
They return to action this weekend away at Platinum City Rovers on Sunday afternoon.