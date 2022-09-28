‘Uncle Luis’ has been employed in multiple roles from the days of the original Spurs in the 90s and transitioned with the group when it became Ajax Cape Town up to now.

It’s the end of the journey for Cape Town Spurs’ veteran scout and player mentor Luis De Faria.

He will retire at the end of September and has been awarded Honorary Lifetime Membership by the club.

It’s beginning of a journey for eight other Urban Warriors, with no less than eight players called up for U20 and U23 duty from the club’s great development teams.

It could’ve been nine if Boitumelo Radiopane wasn’t carrying a knock.