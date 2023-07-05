Dutch psychologist and scholar Manfred F.R. Kets de Vries says: “The ugly side of stubbornness is when there is overwhelming evidence that we are wrong, but we still insist on staying on our own course!” He adds that this is the time we must also ask ourselves what motivates us to dig our heels in with so many things falling apart because of our actions?

We could easily write a couple best-sellers with the amount of disappointing and hurtful stories you would hear from the country’s greatest players because of Safa and its people. And for all these wrongs, I am yet to even remember a single time or press conference where Safa has ever apologised to the country and players when they have been wrong. And they’ve been wrong so many times that they are often compared to the country’s failing national government for the amount of own goals they score against themselves.

It all started with Banyana players insisting that their guaranteed World Cup fees paid for by Fifa, must be added into their contracts. Insightful: Safa’s Bennett Bailey. Picture credit: Sydney Mahlangu Safa has refused to do that despite it being stated clearly by Fifa that each player must get US$ 30 000 (R572 000) for each player. In a video supplied by Safa Cape Town media, Safa NEC member and vice president Bennett Bailey says that the R572 000 would go directly to the players, but didn’t explain why they didn’t want to add that clause in the players’ contracts.

Safa has already received US$1.56 million (R30 million) from Fifa, which is a participating fee meant to help with the qualified teams with their preparations leading up to the main event Down Under. Bailey adds that the players also want a share of the R30m amount, saying that on the list of the players’ demands were bonuses and perks. He explains: “That’s over and above the $30 000, they want just to wear the jersey, they want R400 000 each just to wear the jersey. If they make the last 16 they want R800 000 each, for the quarterfinals they want R1.6m and if they reach the finals they want R3.5m.

We could never tell, but are you aware that Bafana Bafana might have not played the semifinal match against Ghana at the 1996 Afcon because of a stand-off between the players and leadership? You won’t believe who was there? Safa President Danny Jordaan who would end up being Safa CEO after that. It happened again during our greatest moment when SA participated in the World Cup for the first time at France ’98. Who was there? Again, Danny Jordaan who was then the Safa CEO.

I think that’s where the real issue is, the Banyana players don’t believe that their leaders will spend the money on developing the women’s game. Ria Ledwaba SAFA Vice President.Picture credit: Sydney Mahlangu They fear that they might read of Christmas bonuses as previously revealed by former NEC member Ria Ledwaba last year that each of the 40 SAFA NEC members received R500 000 over a four-year cycle (2019 to 2022) plus an added R20 000 “Christmas bonus”. I don’t know what the risks and consequences are if the match against Botswana didn’t happen, but I understand why the ladies took that stance. You can’t trust someone who has done so many people wrong before, that they won’t do it to you.