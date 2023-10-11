The Khayelitsha-born star was the only Capetonian announced by coach Hugo Broos in the squad that will take on eSwatini and Ivory Coast in friendlies over the next 2 weeks.

Mihlali Mayambela flying the flag for the “Republic of Cape Town” in the latest Bafana Bafana squad.

Cyprus-based Mihlali Mayambela has had an unforgettable week, after starring for his team’s first ever Europa League last week.

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦⚽️squad for the two upcoming international friendly matches as they continue preparing for the 2024 AFCON @SAFA_net @10bet_ZA @LeCoqSportif_SA @CastleLagerSA pic.twitter.com/sYxCP6PR4H — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 5, 2023

Former Moroka Swallows defender Roger da Costa, who also represented the Cyprus club during his playing days told Diski Business that Mayambela is one of the fan-favourites there, saying: “They love him there and he’s really playing well. I’m really proud as a South African.”

His inclusion in the latest squad looks like he might have done enough to earn a seat for the upcoming Afcon that will hosted by the Ivory Coast.