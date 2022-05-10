The 21-year-old Norwegian is one of the most coveted players in the game, having scored an incredible 85 goals in 88 matches in two-and-a-half years with Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City are reportedly set to complete the signing of hotshot striker Erling Haaland this week.

Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all tried to lure the spiertier, but according to The Athletic, he will join his dad Alfe-Inge’s former club.

The US magazine claims that City and Haaland have agreed on a massive £500 000-a-week deal on a five-year contract as coach Pep Guardiola looks for the final piece of the puzzle in his quest to bring the Champions League trophy to the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he's back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this week.



Man City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours.

An announcement is expected later this week once City pay Dortmund Haaland’s £63m release clause.