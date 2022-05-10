Manchester City are reportedly set to complete the signing of hotshot striker Erling Haaland this week.
The 21-year-old Norwegian is one of the most coveted players in the game, having scored an incredible 85 goals in 88 matches in two-and-a-half years with Borussia Dortmund.
Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all tried to lure the spiertier, but according to The Athletic, he will join his dad Alfe-Inge’s former club.
The US magazine claims that City and Haaland have agreed on a massive £500 000-a-week deal on a five-year contract as coach Pep Guardiola looks for the final piece of the puzzle in his quest to bring the Champions League trophy to the Etihad Stadium.
Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he’s back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this week 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔵 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2022
Man City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. pic.twitter.com/heYobi8S1Y
An announcement is expected later this week once City pay Dortmund Haaland’s £63m release clause.
While City look like they have their man, it’s reported that Paul Pogba turned down an offer to join the Sky Blues from bitter rivals United.
Pogba is now listening to offers from Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid as he leaves Old Trafford for free at the end of the season.
Official announcement this week for Erling Haaland to join Man City… and so the same is expected for Karim Adeyemi to join Borussia Dortmund. Both deals are completed. 🇳![CDATA[]]>🇴![CDATA[]]>🇩![CDATA[]]>🇪 #BVB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2022
Borussia Dortmund will invest €38m on Adeyemi then want to sign one more striker too this summer.