All the Cape sides are all playing away this week, in the newly launched Carling Knockout kicking off this week. Cape Town Spurs kick things off on Friday evening against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.

With a fresh new signing in 20-year-old forward Tremaine Eastmond, Spurs have all the motivation needed to shock the Diski Nation and upset the current cup kings of the PSL. We have drawn the Buccaneers away from home in the Black Label Carling Cup draw! 🛡️#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/wz0U5d0ZgG — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) October 10, 2023 Progress is also a nice payday, with a guaranteed R850 000 for reaching the quarterfinals versus R550 000 that goes to the eliminated teams in the last 16. Cape Town City and Stellenbosch will both take to the pitch the following afternoon at the same time.

Stellies will be in Gqeberha to face the unpredictable Chippa United, while Cape Town City will be up against an equally unpredictable Golden Arrows. Both Cape sides have the ability to get the job done, and they should in a tournament where you only need to win four matches to be crowned champion. It’s really easy money this, with a cool R1 350 000 guaranteed for reaching the semis, R2 850,000 for the losing finalist and an incredible R6 850 000 for the overall winner.

We're back in action this weekend 👊



🆚 Chippa United

🏆 #CarlingKnockout

🗓️ Saturday, 21 October

🕢 15h00

🏟️ Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha

📺 SuperSport pic.twitter.com/5udq1ImEa4 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 16, 2023 It’s probably a blessing in disguise that none of the Cape teams got a home match as all sports has had to find alternative venues this week with the DHL Cape Town Stadium unavailable because of Zakes Bantwini’s Abantu Festival. Cape Town Spurs will feel it the most, as they had to already move next week’s historic provincial derby against Stellenbosch to Durban’s Princess Magogo Stadium. It will be the first time the two sides face each other at Premiership level, having previously battled each other for the NFD title in the 2018/19 campaign.