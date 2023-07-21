With just 14 days before the PSL is set to kick off, Cape football is ready to kap aan. This weekend kicks off a series of preseason games between the Mother City’s three top-flight teams, which will give them - and us - the opportunity to see just how ready they are.

Established PSL sides Cape Town City and Stellenbosch meet on Saturday. Then next Wednesday, City meet their long-lost cousins from Cape Town Spurs.



Lentelus Complex - 10:00am#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN pic.twitter.com/zDazMDNQrh — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) July 20, 2023 While there will be other games before the season launches, these fixtures will have them facing off with one another.

What we should be looking it out for is how the teams are setting up for the upcoming campaign rather than just the new faces. There are lots of different ways to get better outcomes for the clubs once you have sold and recruited players. And while this is nowhere near a full preview of the season, here goes.

Raising their game: Cape Town Spurs stars.Picture credit: Samuel Shivambu Spurs, as the newly-promoted team and with the fewest resources, will be looking to consolidate their top-flight status after finally making their return vas. With the squad a solid mix between youth and experience, coach Shaun Bartlett will be looking at his troops and saying: “If it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it”. There is a school of thought too, that the PSL is more forgiving than the NFD.

Coach Shaun Bartlett's thoughts on pre-season preparations and the upcoming season in the PSL.



Read full article on https://t.co/dcLScHCE6k#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN pic.twitter.com/w4DUxAALv8 — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) July 19, 2023 “How?” I hear you ask. While the quality of play will go up, at least you can see what’s coming in the PSL. Spurs have made very few changes to their playing personnel, but have crucially secured the loan signings of Orlando Pirates striker Boitumelo Radiopane and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Luvuyo Phewa. On top of that, leftback Siyanda Msani is another loan arrival from Downs and, at age 22 with six full Bafana Bafana caps under his belt, a lot will be expected from him.

New addition: Spurs’ Msani City, also, have decided to not rock the boat too much. Other than selling Mdu Mdantsane to Kaizer Chiefs after Amakhosi chasing him with a seer hart since last year and letting go of some fringe players, coach Eric Tinkler will be working with most of his key manne. However, Tinkler has been tinkering with his formation and style of play.

With his Citizens struck by defensive injuries at the start of last season and the campaign not really recovering, they are set to play with a back three to make their side more stable. Ready for war: Coach Eric Tinkler.Picture credit: Gavin Barker That means they will also have a wider midfield with higher “fullbacks”. With the club set to announce a new international striker next week with the rest of their additions, they will be hoping for a much better start to the season this time around.

Stellies have had the most change by far, with some grootname moving on. Junior Mendieta made the big-money switch to Mamelodi Sundowns, while rising stars Ibraheem Jabaar and Olwethu Makhanya landed moves to Israel and the USA, respectively. There could be another star exit if AmaZulu have their way in their pursuit of defensive midfielder Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa.

"As a club, we are incredibly proud to see Olwethu join Philadelphia Union and have no doubt that he will make a huge success of his time abroad..."



Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie has hailed Olwethu Makhanya's landmark move to the United States.#StellenboschFC 🍇 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) July 19, 2023 Coach Steve Barker has learned to rely on these players and will now hope his troops step up. It’s also all change in defence, with goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke joining defenders Ismael Toure, Basil Mphahlele and Thabo Moloisane in a revamp. Stellies also freed up foreigner spots in their squad by releasing Venezuelan forward Juan Carlos Ortiz, whose two-year stay was ruined by injury after a promising start, and the retirement of German defender Lasse Sobiech.