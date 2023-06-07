Cape football legend Farouk Abrahams is hoping that the promotion of former club Cape Town Spurs will revive the soul of the club. The former goalkeeper, who could also hold his own as a striker, transformed with the club from the earlier Federation Football days and when they joined to become one of the founding members of the current Premiership structure.

Besides being a former player and coach, Abrahams’ connection to Spurs is much deeper and more personal as he knows and has even coached the owner Ari Efstathiou. ANOTHER MASSIVE W IN THE BAG!!!



WE MOVE!#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/6nZ59txdXP — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 3, 2023 The Efstathiou family have always had their in-laws, Cape Town City owner John Comitis and his family as partners in football. Ari has had to go at it on his own since 2013, which means that all that happened thereafter, which include some of the club’s lowest points, such as the Tendai Ndoro saga, relegation and ultimately a messy break-up with Amsterdam.

Promotion would confirm the club’s rebuild and relevance among the country’s top elite clubs. Cape Town City owner John Comitis As a grassroots coach and owner of a goalkeeper’s academy, Abrahams is encouraged by the opportunities that will open up for players with an added Premiership club. The former Spurs stalwart tells the Daily Voice: “It’s needed! To have a Cape Town Spurs back in the Premiership would be wonderful for Cape football.

“Even beyond Spurs, we need to have another club at the top so that we can compete with the guys up North.” Hopeful: Farouk Abrahams He adds that he’s especially curious about how the club will merge what he describes as a “melting pot” of cultures that make up the history of Spurs and that of Ajax Cape Town. Abrahams explains: “Look, the job needs to be done, but I’m excited especially for the youngsters to compete and have a club closer that they can look at for opportunities.”

This is a new chapter for the Ikamva-based outfit. It’s a club trying to reinvent itself. For much of the Premiership era, the club has played as Ajax CT. Their relevance was producing and giving some of the country’s best talents a platform to shine. They were able to win a few trophies along the way which was encouraging to efforts.

Their cause has been in vain since their demotion to the NFD and losing their prominent Dutch partners. They have since been trying desperately to get back up to be counted among the country’s elite once again, and push into a new era for Spurs. 🚨NEVER BACK DOWN!🚨



Cape Town Spurs vs Casric Stars❤️



Athlone Stadium 🏟️



PSL Promotion play-off🏆



3:00pm 🕒#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/3KZh05MsV8 — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 7, 2023 Victory against Casric Stars at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday will get them closer to the promised land.

The Urban Warriors are the early pace-setters with a perfect record of two wins in two matches. With six points in the bag, they have it all in their hands and head coach Shaun Bartlett is happy to have another home fixture to make their case. He says: “Our home form has been the catalyst and foundation for us to be in this position.”

The coach adds that they could do a better job of putting teams away, which contributed to them falling short in the title race on goal-difference, saying: “It’s something that we’ve spoken about numerous times. We’ve got to get the second and third goal!” Upbeat: Coach Shaun Bartlett Spurs will once again give free access to all fans on a first come first serve basis. Only 2 000 will be allowed however. No bookings. No calls. Just show up early!