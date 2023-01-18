Cape Town City have to keep winning at home and grab whatever result they can get on the road and the league table will take care of itself. This has probably got to go down as one of the most inconsistent league runs in recent Premiership history.

The Citizens can count their blessings that they have been able to remain in the top half of the table despite registering less wins that they have defeats. Mpho Makola They can make the most of it in their next two matches, a home fixture against a beatable TS Galaxy followed by the local rivalry against a week later Stellenbosch. They’ll turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup thereafter, and must arrive at that point with a clear mind so that they can decide if they have what it takes to go for the cup title.