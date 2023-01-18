Cape Town City have to keep winning at home and grab whatever result they can get on the road and the league table will take care of itself.
This has probably got to go down as one of the most inconsistent league runs in recent Premiership history.
The Citizens can count their blessings that they have been able to remain in the top half of the table despite registering less wins that they have defeats.
They can make the most of it in their next two matches, a home fixture against a beatable TS Galaxy followed by the local rivalry against a week later Stellenbosch.
They’ll turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup thereafter, and must arrive at that point with a clear mind so that they can decide if they have what it takes to go for the cup title.
A 1-1 result away against Chippa United and new signing Lorenzo Gordinho getting a taste of what’s needed from him.
FULL TIME | The points are shared in the after a tightly-contested battle against Chippa! #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/NFGZZisz2k— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 14, 2023
City have conceded in each of their past eight matches, a run that stretches from September.
Nothing wrong aiming to outscore opponents, but it’s worth thinking about protecting your goal against the desperate ones at this stage of the campaign.