Hello my good football people, trust all’s good and now that pre-season friendlies are fully underway, excitement is building for the new season kick-off, which (incredibly) is only 17 days away! Underway already of course is the Fifa Women’s World Cup! Not sure if ya’ll watching?

I’m keeping an eye on it and will probably tune in for the latter stages… which apparently makes me a “bigot”. A strong first outing from @Banyana_Banyana but it’s onto the next one 💪![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/Zd6RGcTv4E — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 23, 2023 Yeah, a frikking macho, bullyboy, bigot, because I’m not watching as much of it as I do with the men’s version. That’s what someone told me (ok she was slightly inebriated) when I said I’m not really into it. I mean I’m not really into Afcon, does that make me a racist? Why is it all so sensitive these days? I’m very conscious of gender issues, GBV, equal rights and all that, but my preference for which type of football I watch makes me anti-female?

I don’t watch a lot of PSL football anymore, but you might well find me on the sidelines at Royal Road, Maitland, sometimes watching lower league games. It’s just preference… I have a strong interest in the Premier League, both from a professional point of view and of course the team I’ve supported for over 50 years competes in it. I watch FN Rangers occasionally because I played there and was part of the club for many years. 1️⃣8️⃣ days to go the @FIFAWWC 🏆⚽️

2️⃣1️⃣ days to go until the African Champions play their opening match!!



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>💚![CDATA[]]>💛#LiveTheImpossible #RoadToTheFIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/oy5OaAKjaP — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 3, 2023 I’m not some prick who believes women should be at home doing the dishes instead of playing football? I just don’t really enjoy watching the women’s game, probably because I don’t have a vested interest in it.

I am however a big fan of Desiree Ellis and I hope she and Banyana Banyana at least get a win in what is a very difficult group! Anyway, back to club friendlies and the inevitable show of ignorance from those gushing fans who see i.e. Chelsea winning 5-0 against ‘lowly’ opposition. Wet behind the ears: Chelsea.Picture credit:Nigel French It’s almost entirely the social media brigade who for some reason seem to think the Blues are now title contenders, despite having an unusually young squad and a disturbing lack of experience in the middle of the park!

But hey, who am I to criticize dumb people having fun? Meanwhile, there’s been growing antagonism towards Saudi-bound Jordan Henderson. Ex- Liverpool legends Graham Souness and Steve McManaman are the latest in a long list (including Amnesty international) of individuals and organisations calling for him to reconsider his decision. Criticised: Jordan Henderson I mean he really is kicking himself in the bollox after parading as a ‘friend’ to the ‘LGBT’ community. He’ll be more than aware that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in Saudi Arabia face severe repression and legal challenges.

It just illustrates the power of money. He looks like a proper knob selling himself into that situation… But at (a reported) £700 ooo a week, he’ll take it on the chin and live happily ever after. Just highlights the bullsh!t these symbolic, brand building exercises, like kneeling before each game (Black Lives Matter) actually mean to players, clubs, leagues or governing bodies. Where’s the authenticity?