It’s permutation time at the Rugby World Cup - especially in South Africa’s group Pool B. But before we get to the business of mathematics, allow me to say that never have I ever celebrated a Springbok defeat like I did when we lost to Ireland.

I hear you asking: Hoe praat die ou dan nou? Look, ever since Romain Ntamack was ruled out of the tournament, I always felt we had a better chance of making the semifinals if we got France in the quarterfinal. Then on Thursday night, the flyhalf's halfback partner and France's best player Antoine Dupont broke his cheekbone against Namibia and was ruled out until after the quarters. Rumour has it that he could play with a facemask, but either way he won't be 100 percent. And that's when I knew the Boks had to lose.

Losing against Ireland - provided the Irishmen beat Scotland and SA klap Tonga - means the Springboks will end the pool in second place and thereby face the top team in Pool A. Injured: Antoine Dupont. Following their victory over the All Blacks in the tournament opener, that should be France, with New Zealand then tackling Ireland. That's why I was a bit nervous when the Boks set up that maul with the final move against Ireland. I didn't want them to score and win, I wanted second place in the pool.

As it stands in Pool B! Besides, they showed more than enough in that game to suggest that should they get the Irish in the playoffs, they have enough skietgoed to shoot them down. Okay, calculators out. Let's start with Pool A.

As it stands, New Zealand are in third place and out of the tournament. It means they are the hunting party when they tackle Italy in what is effectively a knockout match on Friday night in Lyon. Defeat for the All Blacks will see them exit the tournament, while Italy can lose and still have a chance of going through. Your 23 to face Italy. Samuel Whitelock is set to play his 149th Test Match on Friday night. This will make him the most capped Test player in All Blacks history.



To have a chance of making it into the last eight, they will have to then beat France in their final pool match next week. Either that, or wrap it up against the Kiwis.

If Italy go down to New Zealand and beat France, all the teams in the pool would have lost one match, meaning it would come down to bonus points and points difference. Pool B, meanwhile, will go down to the wire. It is expected that South Africa will beat Tonga this weekend, with Scotland klapping Romania.

It is next week's match between the Scots and table-topping Ireland that will decide the fate of this pool though. Time to rest and reset ahead of our final Pool B outing! And here, despite being unbeaten and having klapped South Africa, even unbeaten Ireland could still fall out. Let's assume South Africa gets a bonus point against Tonga and Scotland a full house of five against Romania.

That would leave SA on 15, Ireland on 14 and Scotland on 10 heading into that clash. A bonus point win in next week's match will see Scotland draw level with SA - the Boks will still be higher ranked than them because they beat them in their clash - but Ireland remain on 14 and out if they don't lose with a bonus point for either scoring four tries or losing within seven points. 13 players who featured against Ireland are back for the Springboks' last pool game, on Sunday against Tonga in Marseille. If they get both and end on 16, it's tickets for the Scots. If they get one and all three teams end on 15, it's calculators out.

An Irish win means they and the Boks will go through. Pool C is a little more straightforward, with Wales already having qualified and Fiji just needing five points for a guaranteed playoffs spot from the two matches against Portugal and Georgia. Here are your Brave Blossoms carefully selected to go head to head against Samoa this Friday! Japan v Samoa, Friday, 29 September 04:00 JST, Toulouse, France.



In Pool D, England look like advancing to the playoffs, but exactly who will join them remains to be determined. And here any one of Samoa, Japan and Argentina can make it.