Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will have a paar new talents to have a closer look before dinge get serious. The Belgian invited new call-ups Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, SuperSport United and Moroka Swallows defenders Ime Okon and Keegan Allan and TS Galaxy midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana.

These manne will have the chance to impress before Broos cuts a provisional 36-man squad to 23 for next month’s international friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo. After that, South Africa set off on the road to the 2026 World Cup, with the qualifiers kicking off in November before January’s Afcon comes into view. In case you missed our squad announcement @10betSports @CastleLagerSA @LeCoqSportif_SA @SABC_Sport pic.twitter.com/0BjjeparGE — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 23, 2023 Chaine has impressed early on this season as the call for a starting South African keeper at at the big clubs starts bearing fruit.

Young defenders Okon and Allan have made huge strides to catch the coach’s eye and so has veteran holding TS Galaxy midfielder Mbunjana. Coming in at this stage, the only genuine contender to make the cut of the aforementioned quartet is 18-year-old Okon, who has been earning rave reviews after just three first-team appearances alongside Siyanda Xulu at SuperSport this season. Also impressing for Gavin Hunt’s manne is Grant Margeman in midfield, with the former Ajax Cape Town youngster showing what he can do.

Up front is where Broos will be really pleased by the form of his forwards. Minnesota United’s Bongokuhle Hlongwane made waves in the recent Leagues Cup competition between US MLS and Liga MX clubs. The former Maritzburg United star scored seven goals in four matches as his side reached the quarterfinals.

The only man to hit the net more times than him? Lionel Messi for eventual champions Inter Miami. Back in the mix too is Lebo Mothiba. Having scored four goals in his fist six caps, the 27-year-old went off the boil in his next eight and has been in the wilderness since 2019. But his recent performances for Ligue 1 side Strasbourg has earned him high praise from coach Patrick Vieira.

So let’s wait and see who makes Broos’ final cut. BAFANA BAFANA PRELIMINARY SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine.