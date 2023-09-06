There was no place for any of the Cape-based stars in the latest Bafana Bafana squad. South Africa will host friendly matches against Namibia and DR Congo as part of preparations for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that kick off in November.

Khanyisa Mayo and Iqraam Rayners were included in the 36-member preliminary squad but didn’t make the cut for the final 23 list. Get your tickets 🎟 this week and #ComeShowYourLove for Bafana Bafana at Orlando 🏟 @10bet_ZA @CastleLagerSA @SABC_Sport @LeCoqSportif_SA pic.twitter.com/LTWYzF04iA — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 5, 2023 After being questioned about missing Kaizer Chiefs players, Broos caved under the pressure and called Amakhosi’s 30-year-old Pule Mmodi to replace 34-year-old Themba Zwane. Shocking for a coach that said that he wants to go young, with the exciting talents of Cape Town City’s Jaedin Rhodes and Davin Titus of Stellenbosch available.