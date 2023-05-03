With the playoffs guaranteed, Cape Town Spurs have only one job to do, and that is to win their remaining games in this season’s Motsepe Foundation Championship. Second place where coach Shaun Bartlett’s Spurs currently sit, as well as the team that finishes third, contest a three-team promotion and relegation playoff against the 15th-best team from the PSL.

The way the whole thing is set up is pretty strange because it basically places the same value on the NFD runners-up and third spot as the team with the second-worst record in the top flight. Updated log after Round 28#MFChampionship https://t.co/YKda6xhRTR pic.twitter.com/qp7txrqekt — The NFD (@the_nfd) April 30, 2023 In four matches, one of those three teams will secure a seat in the table with the country’s football elite for the following campaign. It’s an extra month of football for most of these teams, with a lot on the line and a lot of insecurities as those teams can’t plan too far ahead because of the massive difference in financial support in the two leagues.

The two teams that lose in the playoffs go to the second tier where they will receive R750 000 monthly grant and very little television and media coverage. Some say playing in the NFD is like playing in the wilderness, because of all the crazy things that happen in that league. Coach: Shaun Bartlett Meanwhile, the winner of the playoffs moves up to the top tier, with a guaranteed R2.5m a month waiting for them as the 16th member of the highly-publicised league.

Of the teams outside the top three, only fourth-placed Hungry Lions remain with an outside chance of sneaking into the playoffs. They can overtake third-placed Polokwane City who have 51 points on the board, but they can’t catch Spurs but they can equal their 53 points in their next two matches. But that also means both the Warriors and Polokwane, who are both league contenders, will have to lose both of their games. It’s a tough ask!

That’s also why Spurs’ need to win their remaining matches. They’ve earned their place amongst the teams capable of winning this inaugural Motsepe Foundation Championship. Top scorer: Warriors ace Ashley Cupido They have scored the most goals in the league, they have Ashley Cupido who is the leading scorer of the league, the Warriors from Ikamva have been truly sensational this season.

They will again travel away this weekend to play 13th-placed La Masia at Dobsonville Stadium. This past weekend’s 2-1 defeat in Venda pushed the Warriors back into the moeilikheid after they had claimed top spot after last weekend’s Spartan-like heroics in their 10-man 2-0 victory of PC Rovers. AmaTuks await on May 14’s final weekend to wrap things up.

How amazing would it be if the Warriors could finish the season holding up the new trophy? It could be an iconic moment for this group. Weekend NFD fixtures

La Masia v Cape Town Spurs, Pretoria Callies v JDR Stars Magesi v Uthongathi , PC Rovers v Polokwane Casric Stars v Venda FC, Baroka v Hungry Lions