The Proteas must always make a bra paap ahead of a World Cup. Maybe I’m getting ahead of myself with Temba Bavuma and his span looking to play themselves in during the current five-match ODI series against Australia.

But I feel like they did exactly that when they named their squad for the global showpiece in India, which launches next month, earlier this week. Here are the 1️⃣5️⃣ men who have been tasked with the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup duties 📝 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Let's back our boys 💪![CDATA[]]>🏏 #CWC23 #ProteasSquadAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/4UXnHkrOlc — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 5, 2023 With the International Cricket Council (ICC) setting the deadline for the final player groups to be submitted on September 28, I think it’s a little premature to make such a big call. However, it seems to be the Proteas’ new way of thinking, with captain Bavuma sommer naming the team to face the Aussies in Friday night’s series opener in Wednesday’s pre-match press conference.

Whether this is a new front-foot approach by the Proteas remains to be seen, but I’m not convinced. Fast talking: Protea captain Temba Bavuma Picture credit: Louis Botha In the buildup to this limited-overs series against the Aussies, Cricket SA (CSA) were bold enough to give some of our top up-and-coming talent their kans at international level. In came Gerald Coetzee, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira and “Baby AB” himself - Dewald Brevies - for the T20 series.

I was excited to see how they’d do, but apart from one decent 40-odd from Ferreira, the batters flopped and only pace ace Coetzee got the nod. If it was an opportunity to see whether they could play their way into the thinking for the World Cup, then fair enough. But it’s strange that CSA didn’t think of giving one or two of them a look-in in an actual 50-over game.

For a team that hasn’t played competitive cricket together since the summer months, it felt like they had made their decisions lang gelede. Short shift: Dewald Brevies got a T20 audition Now what those calls were based on won’t be clear until the powers that be explain it, but then the call to blood Brevis and the others makes very little sense to me. Sure, the 20-year-old batter may still be raw on the international stage, but the laaitie has two years of Indian Premier League experience as we head to the subcontinent.

If we assume that he was playing for a spot in the final squad, why give him T20s rather than ODIs to find his feet? If the answer is: ‘No, we just wanted to check him out’, then it throws up a completely different set of questions. Quick call: Coach Rob Walter Like why waste valuable game time on laaities who aren’t in your World Cup plans when the main konyne can blow off some ring rust after such a long time without cricket?