The Brazilians were drawn in Group B alongside the 10 time winners and they will be joined by Al Hilal of Sudan and Cameroon side Coton Sport.

South Africa’s giants Mamelodi Sundowns will renew their rivalry with their Egyptian counterparts Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League group stages.

The exact dates haven’t been confirmed, with the weekend of February 10 and 11 set for the first matches of the group where Sundowns will host Al Hilal.

Matchday two, will see Sundowns travelling to Coton Sport on 17-18 February thereafter they will go to Cairo on match day three which has been set for 24-25 February.

Egyptian rival: Karim Fouad, right, of Al Ahly

Thereafter they will host Al Ahly at home for the return legs on 4 March, before their final away clash at Al Hilal on 17-18 March.