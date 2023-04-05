NFD title hopefuls Cape Town Spurs have announced the sale of tickets for Friday’s must-win top of the table clash against Casric Stars to bring back the Friday Football Gees. The promotion rivals will clash at Athlone this Good Friday at 3pm.

ATTENTION URBAN WARRIORS

the Urban Warriors need you.



Tickets for our game against Casric Stars are available on Webticket



7 April 2023 – Athlone Stadium



Purchase here➡️https://t.co/6y4hoZ7Kfq



WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fA8WKlOxmg — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) April 4, 2023 Last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to JDR is only the first time they didn’t respond when two or more goals are scored against them. They have to find their scoring boots immediately as they have to get a result at the very least, so losing isn’t an option at this stage.

Full-time score.



Chin up, Urban Warriors....



Onto the next one ❤️#CapeTownSpurs #UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/9Gy86UQOGB — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) April 1, 2023 Beating a fellow promotion candidate will feel like a six pointer because of the possibility of passing them on goal difference. This one of three home matches of the five they have left to play to complete the campaign, so they have to make the most of home-ground advantage. Updated log after Sunday's matches #MFChampionship https://t.co/YKda6xhRTR pic.twitter.com/6aridQchu1 — The NFD (@the_nfd) April 2, 2023 And that means your voice is needed to be that extra player on the day, with yster Chumani Butsaka and Thabiso Mpame the only long-term injuries.