The real rivalry is back according to Cape Town Spurs’ long-serving administrator Shooz Mekuto. Spurs are at an interesting point in their new era since returning to their old name which made up one half of what was Ajax Cape Town.

The other half was Seven Stars, which was essentially absorbed as the main club in the partnership that sealed the deal that sent Benni McCarthy to the Dutch giants of Ajax Amsterdam. THE LEGENDS RETURN - CLAYTON DANIELS, LUBENI HAUKONGO, MICHAEL MORTON 🛡️🛡️🛡️#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN pic.twitter.com/Z0MurZ9jQZ — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) July 11, 2023 Mekuto has been in the heart of it all and has even had a taste of the chaos that is at Chippa United in a brief stint as COO when they relocated from the Mother City to PE. Mekuto bit the bullet and stuck it through with the club and will now see through a new chapter of Spurs 2.0 as the Urban Warriors instead of Eagles Landing.

Referring to Cape derbies against neighbours Cape Town City and Stellenbosch FC in the top-flight, he says: “We are getting closer to reality I guess. “We waited five years for these moments!” The Urban Warriors will visit Cape Town City for the first time to rekindle their fiery family feud on 30 September at the DHL Stadium.

Click below to view the 2023/24 Fixtures:https://t.co/pe8Q2QmAEZ pic.twitter.com/5nkewONt8n — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) July 21, 2023 They will host Stellenbosch, to whom they lost a tightly contested promotion race and NFD title back in 2019, at the Athlone Stadium on 28 October. When I asked Mekuto what this means for the football vibes in the Mother City, he responded saying, “We will embrace and cherish these moments and enjoy them with our fans. “We want to create a new chapter for CT Spurs. The real rivalry is back!”

Spurs will travel to the Mbombela Stadium to visit TS Galaxy for their opening fixture on Sunday, 06 Aug. Meanwhile, City will kick off the campaign at home against Polokwane City on Sunday 06 Aug 17:30 - Athlone Stadium. Stellenbosch has a big one against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, who visit them in the Winelands of the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, 05 August.