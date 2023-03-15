Cape Town Spurs’ journey in the Nedbank Cup ended with a 2-0 defeat against Sekhukhune United away in Limpopo on Friday.
The league was always a priority for the Urban Warriors, they walk away with a lot of positives from their cup journey.
They were able to use the cup to rotate the squad and get everyone ready to push in the last stretch.
Defeat at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.
There are seven matches left in this campaign and Spurs are in a really good position in second place with a two-point difference between them and the league leaders Polokwane City.
Cape Town Spurs won 3-2 against Baroka at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday which means they go top and will be interested in Wednesday’s result between Polokwane and Cascric Stars who are in third.
3⃣ CRUCIAL POINTS IN THE BAG!
WE MOVE!!!
#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE
The Warriors will host Pretoria Callies who will come Athlone on Sunday afternoon.
Updated log after Tuesday's matches#MFChampionship https://t.co/YKda6xhRTR pic.twitter.com/Jvmlv9NTQ8— The NFD (@the_nfd) March 14, 2023
WEEKEND’S NFD FIXTURES
Friday: Rovers v AmaTuks, La Masia v Magesi, Baroka v JDR Stars, Uthongathi FC v TTM, All Stars v Hungry Lions, Black Leopards v Casric Stars (all matches at 3.30pm)
Sunday: Venda v Polokwane, Cape Town Spurs v Caillies (both at 3.30pm).