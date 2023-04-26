Cape Town Spurs are back in the driving seat of the Motsepe Foundation Championship with three matches to go until the season comes to an end. Like the 300 soldiers of Spartan, the Urban Warriors from Ikamva were at war with 10 men for 60 minutes against the visiting Platinum City Rovers at Athlone Stadium last Friday, after Morne Nel was sent off after half an hour.

Moosa's strike took his tally to 10 goals in the league, joining club mate and leading scorer Ashley Cupido in the double figures, who has scored 14 goals so far in the league. The three points took them back to the top spot with 53 points. But only on goal difference, with second-placed Casric Stars three goals off the pace.