Cape Town Spurs will have another week to plan their mission to win promotion to the PSL.
Spurs bounced back with a crucial 2-0 win against fellow contenders Casric Stars on Good Friday.
Therlo Moosa and Boitumelo Radiopane were the goalscorers this time around for the Urban Warriors, whose 36 goals is the league’s best.
They will play a friendly against Cape Town City at Hartleyvale on Friday, while the leagues take a break for the Nedbank Cup.
It’s been all hands on deck at Ikamva, with everyone reporting back from the Easter Weekend.
The Warriors have two away matches against Venda and La Masia sandwiched between two home matches, against Platinum City Rovers who they face next and University of Pretoria who they play in their last game.