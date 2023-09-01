Like a dikgetikte boxer saved by the bell, the international break couldn’t have come at a better time for Cape’s PSL teams. Stellenbosch might just get another bloedbek this weekend in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal against Orlando Pirates, but they will have to make a comeback in Soweto, which will be a long shot.

Still, they will be on the ropes come this weekend, along with their Kaapse colleagues at Cape Town City and Cape Town Spurs. Attention turns to Sunday's MTN8 semi final 🧐



🛒 Ticketpro / SPAR outlets#StellenboschFC 🍇 pic.twitter.com/fZQIca8do9 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 31, 2023 City will stumble into the break on the back of a four straight defeats - a run that must be stinging coach Eric Tinkler. Ahead of the season kicking off, the target was to challenge for trophies. But to do that they will have to improve big time.

At the moment, look soft in the middle of the park, with their three-man defensive structure working overtime. Up front, their attacking players are looking isolated, with too little combination play and too many predictable crosses. The only players who have impressed me are 20-year-old Jaedin Rhodes and new man Tshegofatso Nyama.

The duo look good together too when they’re on the right flank, but the overloading of that side of the pitch has not brought the goals for an out-of-form Khanyisa Mayo or the results. Concerns: City’s Eric Tinkler.Picture credit: Ryan Wilkisky. Spurs are in even worse shape, bleeding goals. In fact, they are bleeding out all over the pitch after conceding 10 goals in five straight defeats, while only scoring twice.