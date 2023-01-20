Wow. It’s just amazing to see Benni McCarthy get some international recognition in the football world again. For longer than I care to remember, there has been little to celebrate from the South African football fraternity.

Outside of Mamelodi Sundowns and coach Pitso Mosimane’s exploits in Caf competition, there is really niks going on for us. We have to keep ourselves satisfied with the PSL. Welcoming a new face to our coaching team...



Great to have you on board, @BenniMcCarthy17 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2022 So it’s great to see Benni doing a steller job at Manchester United. Up until Wednesday night’s Premier League draw at Crystal Palace, the Bafana Bafana legend had helped the Red Devils to nine straight wins in all competitions.

His work to get United, and especially Marcus Rashford, firing again shows just how knowledgeable he is a coach. I’ve only had admiration for Benni has a coach, though I have criticised him for being outspoken and temperamental during his PSL days. Perhaps it was the pressure of being the man upfront.

But working on Erik ten Hag’s staff is bringing the best out of him. And I’m sure he is happy doing that job at the club he supports. Erik ten Hag Mzansi’s only Champions League winner, he will long be the standard bearer for our football. Let’s just hope not for too long, because we need new heroes now.

And if Westerlo can be convinced by Burnley to part with Bafana ace Lyle Foster, we could see another SA star in the Premier League next season. I’m excited at the prospect of him linking up with Clarets coach Vincent Kompany, who by all accounts, is also set for a bright future in management.