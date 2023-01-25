Banyana are in in Group G with Argentina , Italy and Sweden.

With just about 170 days left before the Women’s Fifa World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis is hard at work to organise some friendly matches to get her side ready.

Ellis said that they are trying to play teams that fit the profile of their World Cup opponents.

Big year for @Banyana_Banyana ahead of the @FIFAWomensWorl3 in July this year. We will play in the Cyprus Cup later this month, and have programs set up for players ahead of the first FIFA week in April.



We are also looking at having a friendly match in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/zfXQt9OHc2 — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) January 13, 2023

Banyana will face South American opposition so that they can be better prepared for Argentina.

The former Banyana captain said she’s not too concerned about Sweden because “we have played against them a lot” but they will try and get European opposition that fits the profile of Italy.