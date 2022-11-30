The African sides have really stepped up in the second round of matches at the World Cup in Qatar. None of the five African teams managed to get a win in their opening matches and only Ghana managed to score goals.

The Black Stars lost that match 3-2, with Cameroon also losing 1-0 and Senegal also falling to a 2-0 defeat. Tunisia and Morocco managed to at least secure a point after drawing their goalless matches. Qatar 🇶![CDATA[]]>🇦 1-3 🇸![CDATA[]]>🇳 Senegal

Belgium 🇧![CDATA[]]>🇪 0-2 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦 Morocco

Serbia 🇷![CDATA[]]>🇸 3-3 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇲 Cameroon

South Korea 🇰![CDATA[]]>🇷 2-3 🇬![CDATA[]]>🇭 Ghana



African teams are making a big difference in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. I'm proud!



C O L O U R F U L — A F R I C A pic.twitter.com/yk5H59tUSA — ɱuรtɑpɦɑ ɦɑʝʝi 𓅓 (@desert____lion) November 28, 2022 They have turned thing around in their second matches, with Senegal beating hosts Qatar 3-1 thereby keeping their hopes of progressing alive ahead of last night’s match against Ecuador. Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 to go second behind Portugal in Group H, and now need just a draw against Uruguay to progress to the last 16.

Cameroon fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Serbia, which means they have a chance if they can beat another tournament favourite Brazil. It’s looking up: Cameroon drew with Serbia Morocco made the biggest headlines with a stellar performance against Belgium’s Golden Generation, winning the match 2-0 which placed them in second place equal on points with Group F leaders Croatia. 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦 𝑨 𝑵![CDATA[]]>𝑰![CDATA[]]>𝑮![CDATA[]]>𝑯![CDATA[]]>𝑻 𝑴![CDATA[]]>𝑶![CDATA[]]>𝑹![CDATA[]]>𝑶![CDATA[]]>𝑪![CDATA[]]>𝑪![CDATA[]]>𝑶 𝑾![CDATA[]]>𝑰![CDATA[]]>𝑳![CDATA[]]>𝑳 𝑵![CDATA[]]>𝑬![CDATA[]]>𝑽![CDATA[]]>𝑬![CDATA[]]>𝑹 𝑭![CDATA[]]>𝑶![CDATA[]]>𝑹![CDATA[]]>𝑮![CDATA[]]>𝑬![CDATA[]]>𝑻 🌃 pic.twitter.com/lbZzazHFZC — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 27, 2022 The Atlas Lions can go confidently into their last match against a beatable Canada.