After being KO’d from the League Cup, Everton boss Frank Lampard has called on his Toffees to avenge themselves against Bournemouth this weekend. Lampard rested a number of first-teamers for Tuesday night’s third-round trip to the Vitality Stadium and were thumped 4-1.

And with a Premier League rematch coming up on Saturday, the coach wants to see a different team. He says: “We’ll look different and we’ll play different. I’m not talking about things like the system or shape – I’m just talking about a level of individual performance.” In other Cup action for Premier League sides on Tuesday night, a Jamie Vardy brace helped Leicester cruise past Newport County, while Brentford were stunned by fourth-tier Gillingham on penalties.