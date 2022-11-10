After being KO’d from the League Cup, Everton boss Frank Lampard has called on his Toffees to avenge themselves against Bournemouth this weekend.
Lampard rested a number of first-teamers for Tuesday night’s third-round trip to the Vitality Stadium and were thumped 4-1.
And with a Premier League rematch coming up on Saturday, the coach wants to see a different team.
He says: “We’ll look different and we’ll play different. I’m not talking about things like the system or shape – I’m just talking about a level of individual performance.”
In other Cup action for Premier League sides on Tuesday night, a Jamie Vardy brace helped Leicester cruise past Newport County, while Brentford were stunned by fourth-tier Gillingham on penalties.
Ivan Toney gave the Bees a third-minute lead at home before Mikael Mandron hit back in the 75th to send the game to a shootout with Mikkel Damsgaard’s kick coming off the bar as the Gills won 6-5.