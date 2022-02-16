Wow bafethu, Cape Town does not have a single team in the Nedbank Cup anymore.

The alarm bells are ringing loud now, but who’s hearing them ringing?

I don’t know what’s the bigger story, that Kaizer Chiefs is out of the tournament or that there are four teams from the lower leagues that have progressed from the last 32?

There’s also the matter of Mamelodi Sundowns winning “Zonke Bonke” this season.

PAST GLORY: Muhsin Ertugral

Chiefs were the last team that came close to sweeping alles.

Under that man Muhsin Ertugral, they won the continental Cup Winners’ Cup (Mandela Cup) which has now been integrated with the Caf Confederations Cup, they won the Absa and Coke Cup, BP top Eight, but lost the league title.

But my worry is that Kaapse PSL teams, Cape Town City and Stellenbosch, were knocked out this past weekend.

And it wasn’t nice because City scored first only to lose 2-1 in the end to Royal AM, while Stellies gifted Baroka their goal in their 1-0 defeat

MOVE: Venda’s Rowan Hendricks

Our other representative was ABC Motsepe team Santos, but they had already done their job by reaching this stage of the tournament.

It’s been really bad for teams from here in the official national cup this season.

Our GladAfrica Championship teams, Cape Town All Stars and Cape Town Spurs didn’t even make it past the preliminary rounds.

Kanti what’s really going on here ouens? Are we becoming a talent development province for other teams around the country or what?

The Mother City is blessed with football talent and this is a fact. We’ve produced and even today still produce top talent.

You will find a person from Cape Town playing a key role at almost every single club around the country.

From players to coaches and even physical trainers and even physiotherapists, Cape talent is helping clubs around the country win the national championship.

Now, I’m by no means saying we must hold guys back here, everyone has a right to live out their dreams and work anywhere they like or prefer.

All I’m saying is that we clearly produce title-winning skills here, yet we haven’t had a champion in a very long time.

You’d have to go back to the days when the tournament was known as the Absa Cup, when the exciting Ajax Cape Town generation of Muhsin Ertugral brought home the cup in 2007.

Our clubs need to tell us so that we know what we’re in for when we decide to support them.

They must be honest with us and say that they are just up there in the top flight to make up numbers or a stepping stone for talent to move elsewhere in the country.

This tournament can really be won by anyone.

I mean even TS Galaxy won it as an NFD team, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), who are now Marumo Gallants, are also counted as champions.

One of those teams with a guaranteed chance to progress to the last eight in the Cup is Venda Football Academy, where Cape Town’s own School of Excellence graduate Rowan Hendricks is the assistant coach.

They beat African All Stars to qualify and the former Western Province star player is proud of what they’ve achieved in their first year of existence as a football club.

Hendricks told us after his side’s win: “As a Cape Town boy, coaching in Venda has not been easy but I've learned to stand my ground.

“Reaching the Nedbank Cup last 16 with this team has been a real highlight, and even if nobody speaks of it, I will continue to pursue my purpose.”

It’s a big statement from the man who has slowly progressed from coaching the development teams of his boyhood club Ajax at Ikamva and now coaches the club that bought Cape Umoya’s NFD status and renamed it.

