Where do we go from here Cape Town All Stars? They will remain in the GladAfrica Championship after an unsuccessful PSL playoffs campaign. Igugu leKapa won just one of their playoff matches, 2-1 against Swallows on Saturday, but had lost the first match with the same scoreline before that.

They opened the playoffs with a 3-1 defeat against the University of Pretoria and drew 1-1 when the two sides faced off in the return leg. They got in through what many view as the backdoor anyway after finishing in third place at the end of this past season. It’s an extra month of football for the club and they return empty-handed with some decisions to make.

Meanwhile, the other clubs have already made their key signings and released players that are Not part of their plans. All Stars have to settle for what’s available in free agency, where they got lucky with the likes of Michael Morton, Ndiviwe Mdabuka and Sirgio Kammies, whose experience was key to their successful campaign. They might want to consider breaking the bank to make sure they go a step further next season instead of hoping to get lucky again in what looks like it might be a messy transfer market following a learnt by PSL clubs.

Meanwhile, at Ikamva, goalkeeper Lincoln Vyver has received a call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming Cosafa Cup. The Cape Town Spurs keeper was one of the star performers of the previous tournament which Bafana won in Gqebera last year. He’s the most experienced goalkeeper in the squad called up by assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, to defend the title in Durban between July 4 and 17.