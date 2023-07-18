Hello my good football people. Trust all’s good with you! And with just 24 days before Premier League kick off, despite being kicked back to Stage 6 loadshedding, things are brightening up a bit.

I’m hoping the same vibe is being felt by Dele Alli now that he’s got such a huge weight off his shoulders. It’s extraordinary that in this day and age, open conversations about sexual abuse are still considered embarrassing or taboo. I was heartened to see the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man in an interview with Gary Neville talking about what he’d gone through as a child. I completely identified with him as a victim of sexual abuse myself before I’d reached 10 years old.

This will sound controversial, but my belief is that a large percentage of us (male and female) have endured similar. I see it in people. I see overt confidence, aggression,defensiveness and other traits often borne out of the hurt child that remains embedded inside those of us who have fallen prey. My own experience created a typical domino effect. Left home and school by the time I was 14, got into petty crime, drugs, violence, homemade tattoos and womanising.

These were ALL symptoms (whether I was conscious of it or not) of smothering my inner crying child. Poor Dele. Sh!t man, I was always ragging my Spurs mates about how his career caved. Aand little did I know that he was fighting the same demons as me. It’s been pleasing to see a lot of genuine, mature reaction from (especially) the football world. I do hope he finds peace and is able to restore his career to some level.

On a less positive note, did you see Kai Havertz’s Arsenal debut against Nurnberg the other day? Hahahaha, I tell you what, I spent an hour on Twitter reading Gooners reaction to his performance. NOT HIS BEST SHOT: Kai Havertz sucked on Arsenal debut. Of course his first game in an obscure friendly means absolutely nothing, but he was particularly bad. Seemed like every touch was cursed! Gooners must never have watched him play for Chelsea if they believed they were signing a world-class player. I hope for his/their sake I’m completely wrong and that after a half a season he comes right. But I ain’t betting on it!

The only demons he seems to be fighting is the lack of energy, commitment and grit needed to excel in such a physical league. Talking about demanding leagues… I’m interested to know how al y’all Scousers are feeling about your captain Jordan Henderson up and leaving for Saudi Arabia? CHASING GELD: Jordan Henderson. Didn’t see that coming. Do I think it’s bad? Yeah. Captain of one of the world’s biggest football clubs to some exhibition league in the desert. Would I hold it against him… Nah, how can you?

He’s done his job right? Lifted everything in club football, led his side to historic success. Man’s just decided to cash in for a couple of years at R14m a week while his knees are still holding out! It’s kind of like joining a body corporate committee or wearing dad jeans and sandals… giving up on life (minus the payday). As the value of money in football becomes more important to players, it seems to lose its true value in the game generally every season. And that is possibly best illustrated by Arsenal who forked out a huge £105m for Declan Rice plus add-ons.

Whatever happened to this “classy club”? They’re the biggest spenders in Europe this window at £200m. Meanwhile, slow transformation continues at Old Trafford. Unfortunately (for them) nothing to do with trying to recoup a few pounds from big-money flops Jadon Sancho and Antony… They’re done with Harry Maguire. Poor Fella. He’s just a donkey trying to do his best. Following his Twitter announcement that they are stripping him of the captaincy, everything is pointing to him pitching up at West Ham.