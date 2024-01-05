BY GOOSAIN ABRAHAMS After a brief break for the festive season, Western Province club cricket is set to resume this weekend, featuring action-packed clashes among the top teams in the Premier League.

The log leaders, Western Province Cricket Club (WPCC), riding high on their recent successes, aim to enhance their position at the summit against Milnerton in an away game. WPCC’s formidable batting lineup, boasting top run makers like Derek Mitchell (425), Gavin Kaplan (411), and Givon Christian (383), has been their strength. On the featherbed Millies wicket, the home side’s bowling attack led by veteran seamer Malcolm Cloete ably supported by other “ou balliies” will be hard pressed to curb the star-studded opposition batters.

In a bid to accomplish the “double”, WPCC will gain strength from their last encounter at Avenue de Mist, where Givon Christian’s (86) stellar performance led them to a four-wicket triumph. Early pace setters Rondebosch, currently trailing WPCC by five points with a game in hand, face a challenging clash against Primrose at Rosmead. The Roses, currently positioned at the bottom of the log, will be highly motivated - they desperately need a win in their battle against relegation.

Meanwhile, Rylands, in a home game against Bellville, will be going all out to emulate their first-round win when they secured a massive 148-run victory. Elsewhere, Kraaifontein have been blowing hot and cold throughout the season and have a chance to avenge their arrow 24 run defeat at the hands of Cape Town earlier this season . In the First Division, log leaders Brakke travel to the coast when they meet 10th placed Hottentots Holland, while second-placed Northerns Goodwood - level on points with the leaders - take on the winless last-placed Vikings.