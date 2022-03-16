There’s a growing frustration for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos when it comes to goalkeeping options.

The top team Mamelodi Sundowns have two foreign goalkeepers as first and second choice, namely Kennedy Mweene from Zambia and Denis Onyango from Uganda. Ricardo Goss and Reyaad Pieterse are the two South African options swapping the third-choice jersey between them.

Sundowns have been the best team in SA and they didn’t produce any of the goalkeepers in their team. They brought them all from other teams. That’s a big concern that the best team in the country cannot produce a goalkeeper of international standards.

The worst is that Onyango and Mwene are now naturalised players, which means that they don’t count as foreigners anymore in the PSL registration books. Which basically means that Gross and Pieterse might have to wait for Mweene and Onyango to play out their careers before getting a solid run with the Brazilians.

FRUSTRATION: Hugo Broos

Pieterse has at least been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates, who also have a foreigner as the starting goalkeeper. But at 30 and an unconvincing record for the national team, he might not be the guy to bank on to push the first choice and captain Ronwen Williams of SuperSport United.

Williams, who is now 29 years old, at least had the fan-favourite Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs, Moeneeb Josephs (now AmaZulu goalkeeper coach) and the late Senzo Meyiwa keeping him out of the national team before he got his chance.

Broos was ice cold in his description of the situation, because he has a 31-year-old Veli Mothwa from AmaZulu and 26-year-old Kaizer Chiefs’ Bruce Bvuma as back-up options.

Bvuma has been inactive for Chiefs, and behind Brandon Peterson and Nigeria’s Daniel Akpeyi with Khune also still in the mix to fight him for third choice.

He was selected because his Amakhosi teammate Peterson is out injured and because he’s been part of the group since Broos took over.

That’s how bad things are, the coach is not electing his goalkeepers based on performance and we are going to face World champions France who have an insane amount of talented attacking options led by Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

DANGEROUS: Kylian Mbappé

Peterson has been getting a consistent run for Chiefs lately and was a sure bet to be called up, but the Bafana coach said that he was told to “forget it” because the Ajax Cape Town graduate is injured.

The former Ikamva man is very unlucky with national call-ups, it’s either the coaches don’t see him like John Cena or he gets injured. He broke into senior football as a teenager, but he doesn’t have a junior national record to speak of.

He had to watch his former teammate Jody February get called up to the U20 Amajita and u23 squads even though they shared the goalkeeping responsibilities at Ajax between themselves.

He became the captain of the team by the age of 22, and still nothing was coming for the goalkeeper who has battled his way back from a career-threatening leg injury just a year ago, to claim the number one spot at the Soweto giants.

We can always debate the other selections, the defenders, midfielders and strikers because of the amount of options available. But there the coach first went for the tried and tested first.

Siyanda Xulu, who is unattached at the moment after his contract was terminated by his Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv. The coach has insisted he might be too far off from the rest of the squad right now, but said that he has to find a club before the next International international break in June.

It’s his partnership with Rushine de Reuck that has convinced the Bafana coach to keep him in the mix.

Bafana conceded just two goals during the conceded just two goals during those tough CAF Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, less than any team in Group B, only to lose on head-to-head results versus Ghana because of that Mampara of a referee who gifted the Black Stars that penalty.

He has opened up the door for Stellenbosch’s Athenkosi Mcaba and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Lyle Lakay to come in and stake their claim in the problematic full-back positions.

He has stuck to his guns with Orlando Pirates' Goodman Mosele and Thabang Monare despite calls to call on the revived Andile Jali to add some bite to the mix, with Mothobi Mvala the only other real tackler in that midfield.

Baroka's Evidence Makgopa is the only Mzansi-based striker in the squad, Egypt-based duo Fagrie Lakay and Percy Tau along with USA-based Bongokuhle Hlongwane will continue as the spine of the core of attack.

Former “wonderkid” Lyle Foster, who is based in Belgium, has been brought back into the mix based on the feedback advice of the coach’s connect and coach of Westerloo Jonas De Roeck.

It’s all set for their European adventure where they will play two friendly internationals in Belgium against Guinea on March 25, and France in Lille on March 29.

The team will assemble a day before departure and then travel to Paris on Monday March 21.

[email protected]