We’re inside the stadium again, but it’s still the same old, same old experience for PSL matches.

There’s been wild excitement on social media since it was announced that fans would be allowed to once again attend local matches.

Nobody really made a big deal about the 50 percent capacity limit. I, for one, was happy that the limit was capped at 50 percent because the PSL clubs haven’t exactly delivered anything to be excited about this season.

I mean, the second-best team in the country right now, Royal AM, didn’t even have a pre-season. Most of the players you see playing at that club are the same players that were given 24 hours to pack their belongings and go to KZN to report to their new bosses.

There were no negotiations, former Bloemfontein Celtic owner Max Tshabalala called all the players a few weeks before the season kicked off and told them he just didn’t have the money to keep the club going anymore.

The worst was that Royal AM already had their own players, so there were no guarantees they would be kept by the new club.

Nobody gave them a chance or took them seriously because of their socialite owners, Shawn “MaMkhize” and her son Andile Mpisane.

They set a realistic target of just avoiding relegation and simply secure their Premiership status, but here we are, they are in second place and also in the Nedbank Cup semifinals.

That tells a story of a very inconsistent season where we might even confirm the league champions in the next two matchdays.

The supposed second-best team was here this past weekend to play against our Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium. It’s still Cape Town Stadium for football matches, mos, and DHL Stadium for rugby matches, right?

My expectations were always low in terms of attendance because we haven’t filled up a stadium here in Cape Town in a very long time, but you would have thought otherwise if you read social media the past two years and in the days leading up to the weekend.

True to expectations, Cape Town Stadium wasn’t filled up to the 50 percent capacity and rightly so because clubs offer very little once inside the stadium except the football on the pitch.

I’m in the media, so I get some perks which is nice, but there’s nothing much for the rest of the fans in the regular seats.

The bad experience starts at the gates where fans get frisked by security guards who are always happy to confiscate anything and everything from fans.

Fellow journalist and editor Gasant Abader had his food intended to break his fast confiscated by security guards because ‘they sell food inside’.

GUTTED: Gesant Abader

But they had limited options inside, especially halaal options and he had to settle for Chip ‘n Dip, which meant that they also highly likely didn’t break his fast at 6 o’clock.

Two of Gasant’s followers explained that the fast must be broken at exactly 6 o’clock.

I can’t even suggest a boycott of PSL football anymore because that would play into the hands of the owners who clearly preferred us not to be there “because of costs” over the past two years. We also can’t trust the betting guys will stay away from us for obvious reasons.

We need to push PSL clubs to keep up with the times in terms of the fan experience.

And no, I’m by no means suggesting that clubs must dish out free things to fans, not that it’s not nice getting random free things, but a live football experience is not just dishing freebies to fans.

I’m talking about giving fans value for their money. If I have to already donate my food to a non-compassionate security guard at the entrance, we’re already off to a bad start.

Maybe we should even start talking about the evaluation of the ticket prices which start from R40 to R80. What are we getting for R40 at PSL matches besides the football?

We seriously need to address this issue of ticket prices and fan experiences inside the stadiums for PSL matches.

You know, for R50, one can go to a local nightclub and enjoy music from at least five different DJs nowadays or go to a local bar or tavern and get a buy one get one free special and watch as much sports action as they want.

It’s really all down to more transparency. The problem is not so much the ticket prices, it’s what you get for the amount.

Tell the fans what foods are available inside so that they can plan instead of losing their hard-earned money to rules they are not even aware of.

Cape Town also gets a bunch of local and international tourists every single day; how are we supposed to be encouraged to bring them to the stadium for the experience with no information?

It’s been two years, surely clubs have had enough time to come up with some fresh ideas on how to make the experience better and different for fans post-Covid.

Having proper food options isn’t asking too much, especially at critical times like right now whereas a local club Cape Town City could’ve made an exception for their Muslim fans.

There’s still nothing really special about the experience of going to local stadiums besides seeing live football action.

Is this really all our clubs have to offer local fans?

