As Shane Warne stepped over the boundary rope of the Field of Life last Friday, he could do so with a raised ball in one hand and a raised bat in the other.

Coming from a South African who loved to hate Warne in the early 90s, I was gutted to hear the news of his untimely death at 52.

Apparently it was of natural causes while on holiday in Thailand.

It had to upset me more than I admitted at first, as I woke up on Saturday morning still feeling an empty hole in the pit of my stomach.

As a South African, this shouldn’t be the case.

PROTEAS NEMISIS: Warney and Co. celebrate dismissing Andre Nel

I mean, the guy is an Australian, who tormented our Proteas for years on end.

Alongside former Wallabies scrumhalf George Gregan, they were the two Aussies I despised most in my formative years.

The reason for that is simple; I admired their sporting talent and wished both of them played for our respective rugby and cricket teams instead of Australia.

Warne inspired many young wannabe cricketers like myself in the early 90s.

A SPIN WIZARD: Shane Warne letting rip

Yours truly even tried his hand at leg spin - Warne-style - as a teen and even made the provincial indoor cricket squad as a leggie (albeit as a reserve).

Obviously I couldn’t bowl a Ball of the Century, like the one Warne bowled to England’s Mike Gatting, but the Australian certainly inspired me and many others out there.

I read somewhere that Sunil Gavaskar had said Warne wasn’t better than Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

His opinion - you can’t change it or force yours down his throat, but while I was a fan of Murali, Warne had a much bigger impact in South Africa. Certainly in my generation.

GOOD DIE YOUNG: Warne, 52

And therefore I would like to crown Warne my GOAT when it comes to spinners.

Heck, I reckon he gives Sachin Tendulkar and the other top guns a real run for their money in terms of being the overall GOAT.

Anyway, I didn’t mention any of Warne’s records - of which he has a lot - or any of his on-field feats in this column, simply because what he meant to an aspiring young cricketer in South Africa at the time surpasses stats.

Yes, we had our own Paul Adams, we had our own Jonty Rhodes, we had Hansie Cronje etc. But we needed a villain to create heroes.

And Warne was the ultimate villain.

Personally, he falls in the same bracket as Jonah Lomu - a game changer, a face of a whole generation.

And as he walks off into the afterlife, he leaves behind some of the best cricketing memories of my childhood years.

Well bowled Shanie, you certainly had me in a spin…

