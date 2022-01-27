In a society where you have to watch every little thing you say, I tip my hat to the Bulls media for having the balls to put out the Stormers recovering addicts video before last week’s north-south United Rugby Championship derby.

It could so easily have been picked up by some or other group and be interpreted as slander.

Jy weet mos hoe gaan dit deesdae - especially on Twitter, society has gone really soft.

Luckily, it was seen for what it was - a bit of rugby banter.

Yes, it exploded in the Bulls’ faces with the Stormers beating them 30-26 in their own backyard, but that’s the sort of creativity we need in the game to breathe new life into our sport and possibly stop people coming up with the wrong focus point.

RELAXED: Stormers boss John Dobson

Stormers coach John Dobson summed it up best after the match when he said: “Anything that creates interest in rugby, I’m in for and it did help create some interest. There was fun involved...”

While it backfired, I want to say to the Bulls marketing team: “From a Cape rugby lover, well done and keep doing you”.

The rest of the country should follow suit.

Make fans feel part of the team again. I remember back in the day, how tough it was for Luke Watson at Loftus.

Covid killed the sporting spirit a bit, but through proper marketing we can breathe life into our sports again.

‘BANTER’ NOT INCLUDED 🤫![CDATA[]]>😉 pic.twitter.com/DnMUjHbYPU — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) January 27, 2022

Be bold, like Sean Everitt and make statements like: “[Makazole] Mapimpi must be the best left wing in the world. We talk about Cheslin Kolbe, and rightly so, but every time Mapimpi plays he gets over the chalk, domestically or internationally.

“Lukhanyo [Am] has been absolutely superb, he is probably the best 13 in the world.”

People want to see the best players in the world. If you get crucified afterwards for having a bad game, then take it on the chin.

Interest, that’s what it’s all about.

With fans not yet at stadiums - some of them I reckon will never return, the non-vaxxers. But you don’t have to be present to make your presence known.

That’s the power of multimedia - it can cause lots of harm, but it can be used to promote good as well.

This week the Stormers face a gekoopte Sharks span, including Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi - I feel if someone had the balls to do it, then there was a possible angle to work with in terms of creating hype.

As it is, though, I believe there are a lot going into this game.

Can you imagine what it will do to the confidence of this Stormers team if they get one over the best wing and best centre in the world?

In their own backyard, nogal.

As far as the overall product is concerned, I can only pray that the quality of rugby gets better in the Currie Cup as the season progresses.

What I’ve witnessed in the first two rounds of the tournament was not entertaining at all.

It has to be understood, though, that some of these guys have not played in like forever and also taking the field in the middle of the January heat is no easy feat.

So I have some hope of an improving show.

As for the United Rugby Championship. I will give my early judgement after this weekend’s round of matches.

High-scoring affairs are generally entertaining, but it’s solid defences that win you trophies.

Anyway, the way I see it is that there’s only one way and that is up.

Here’s to hoping the media and marketing departments take not and that we will see a lot more banter videos in weeks and months to come.

