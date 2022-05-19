Ladies and gentlemen, we are set for one of the biggest sporting weekends globally in recent times. With the Premier League season coming to a conclusion and the title race between Manchester City and Liverpool going down to the wire, all our attention will be on what happens in England on Sunday.

On Saturday, we have the conclusion of the domestic PSL season with the Cape’s two clubs Stellenbosch and Cape Town City locking horns at Danie Craven Stadium. But while I’m silently hoping Norwich surprises friend and foe to beat Spurs while my Gunners fly past Everton to leapfrog Spurs for the fourth Champions League spot on Sunday, it’s the weekend’s United Rugby Championship action that will command my full attention. SMELLING BLOOD: Le Roux Roets of the Sharks takes Ulster this weekend And get this; heading into the final round, three South African teams could still finish in the top four - meaning we’d host three of the four quarterfinal matches.

How is that even possible? Let’s look at the permutation. Log leaders Leinster can’t be overtaken by anyone - they will finish the season at the top of the standings and host the one quarterfinal. In second place, we have Leinster’s countrymen Munster.

Here’s the thing, though, Munster travel to Leinster at 8.45pm on Saturday and should they leave the Aviva Stadium without any log points, there is a big possibility that they could fall out of the top four altogether. HOPE: Bulls’ Marcell Coetzee As it stands, the second-placed Munster are level on 56 log points with the third-placed Sharks and fourth-placed Stormers. The Sharks travel to fifth-placed Ulster, on 55 points, on Friday at 8.35pm. And should Siya Kolisi and his teammates win that match, they will move up to either 59 points or 60 (depending on whether they get a bonus point or not).

The Stormers, also on 56 points, will know exactly what they need to do to overtake the Sharks when they face Ulster at 6.10pm on Saturday. But they, too, also just need to win to book a home quarterfinal spot. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vodacom URC (@urcofficial_rsa) Now here’s where it gets interesting. Our pals from Pretoria, the Bulls, are currently in sixth place on 53 points ahead of tomorrow night’s 9.10pm match with the ninth-placed Ospreys, who are already out of the running for a playoff spot.

If the Bulls get four points in that clash - even five - they will end on 58-59 points. Now if Munster, who will know what they have to do when they play Ulster late on Saturday, lose the match to Leinster without getting a log point we could see Leinster (66-67 points) finishing at the top of the table, the Stormers and the Sharks (on 59 or 60) in second and third respectively, the Bulls (58-59) in fourth, Munster (56) in fifth and Ulster (55) in sixth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by United Rugby Championship (@urcofficial) That would mean three home quarterfinals for South African teams in the first ever URC.

The worst-case scenario for South Africa is that they could end up hosting only one quarterfinal match, if Ulster overtake either the Stormers, currently in fourth, or the Sharks in third. Now bring it home boys! View this post on Instagram A post shared by United Rugby Championship (@urcofficial) WEEKEND URC FIXTURES