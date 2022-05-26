So the regular season in the United Rugby Championship has ended and it’s time to get real in the playoffs. But before we get to that part next week, now is as good a time as any to reflect on the 18 rounds of intercontinental action we witnessed over the last few months.

While our teams have done well, it’s the individual players I’m talking about here. Here is MY URC SA XV. ON-FORM: Warrick Gelant 15 Warrick Gelant (Stormers) Stats don’t do him justice. The impact the Stormers fullback had on the team’s attack was immense and therefore he edges out the Bulls' Kurt-Lee Arendse, who made the most metres in the tournament with 991 and also made the most clean breaks (22).

14 Madosh Tambwe (Bulls) Second only to Arendse in terms of metres gained with 991, Tambwe also made the second-most linebreaks (20). A strong runner, he has to look after the ball better, though, having conceded a tournament high 27 turnovers. Cornal Hendricks of Vodacom Bulls 13 Cornal Hendricks (Bulls)

The veteran breathed fire again in the final round of the comp, scoring a hattrick of tries. 12 Damian Willemse (Stormers) The fact that a makeshift inside centre takes this spot is of concern to this particular position currently in South Africa. Still Willemse did well... again playing out of position.

Leolin Zas of Stormers, right 11 Leolin Zas (Stormers) The Stormers flyer finished the tournament with the most tries - 11. As a left wing, you can’t ask for more. 10 Manie Libbok (Stormers)

The tournament’s leading puntemasjien with 148, will undoubtedly win my gong for Most Improved Player of the Year. He ran the Cape backline with expertise. 9 Morne van den Berg (Lions) Mark my words, if looked after properly this man is the next Faf de Klerk - that’s Faf is in his prime.

8 Evan Roos (Stormers) Beat the most defenders in the comp (49), made the most successful carries (126), also made 146 tackles. LION’S PRIDE: Yster Vincent Tshituka, left 7 Vincent Tshituka (Lions)

I HAD to argue this case with myself, the easy option would have been to include Bull Elright Louw. But I had to mix it up a bit and bring in players that aren't from the Stormers or the Bulls bit and Tshituka stood out for the men from Johannesburg. 6 Marcell Coetzee (Bulls) I badley wanted to include the tournament’s second-best poacher Deon Fourie with 23 steals, but I couldn’t ignore Coetzee who not only competed well at the breakdown, but also led the tournament in terms of offloads with 34.

GAME IS ON LOCK: Ruan Nortje 5 Ruan Nortje (Bulls) Made nine steals in the tournament - second-most overall. Nortje has been impressing me for a few seasons already. 4 Gerbrandt Grobler (Sharks)

So The Sharks deserve some love in this team and Grobler didn’t disappoint this season. The Bulls’ Walt Steenkamp could easily have cracked the nod. THE PRO IN PROP: Thomas du Toit 3 Thomas du Toit (Sharks) It says a lot about a side featuring Lukhanyo Am and Siya Kolisi to back the prop to lead the team.

2 Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls) Won the most lineouts in the tournament with 159 and also made 108 tackles with a success rate of 93 percent. 1 Steven Kitshoff (Stormers)