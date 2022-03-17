Righto minister Nathi Mthethwa and those in charge of affairs in South Africa, it’s time to open the gates at sports stadiums across our country.

Hoe lekker was the atmosphere at Stellenbosch nou nie on Sunday nie, when the Stormers turned on the style to beat Zebre 55-7.

Captain for the day, Deon Fourie, was a happy man afterwards and said it was great to play at a stadium which was fulled to near capacity.

Obviously the Danie Craven Stadium is much smaller than the Cape Town Stadium and therefore the 2 000-strong crowd had much more of an impact on the game than what they would have had in Green Point.

LEKKER VIBES: Stormers ysters celebrate the big win over Zebre

In the words of Fourie: “Smaller stadiums, the crowds are louder, so it sounds like there are more people [than what there actually are].

“We want to fill out Cape Town Stadium [again], that’s what we work to.

“With the Faithful coming back, our plan is to play a style of rugby that excites Cape Town again and wants to support us. We’re on the right track and hopefully we can keep on doing that.”

I must admit that coach John Dobson’s players are doing their best to excite. At times against Zebre -especially in the first half when they were running riot - it seemed like they were playing too much rugby.

PHONE A FRIEND: Eduard Coetzee

You know what I mean, when every single player wants to show off what he can do and thinks he can beat the opposition team on his own. Anyway, crowds like it and it gives them a reason to be excited.

While Fourie hinted that they want fans back at stadiums, Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee took it one step further, tweeting on Monday: “Just asking for a friend…does anyone out there have any idea when we can have fans back to our stadium’s!

Just asking for a friend…does anyone out there have any idea when we can have fans back to our stadium’s! We are now on more than 700 days under serious restrictions, and allowing 2000 fans in a 54 000 seater stadium doesn’t make it better. #openstadiums @SharksRugby 🥺![CDATA[]]>🦈![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏻 — Eduard Coetzee (@coetzee_eduard) March 14, 2022

“We are now on more than 700 days under serious restrictions, and allowing 2000 fans in a 54 000 seater stadium doesn’t make it better. #openstadiums @SharksRugby.”

Apart from the obvious monetary gains for the franchises, who have been taking hits ever since Covid-19 first struck, it could be good for the overall morale of the country’s people as well.

So Mr Mthethwa, as we watch the rest of the world playing in front of packed stadiums without masks, maybe it’s time to druk hard in parliament for our country to open it’s gates…

[email protected]