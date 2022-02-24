When the school’s two big bullies collided back in my day, we had “see you at the parkie after school” events.

It was a groot affere, with “fans” making a big circle for the two “gladiators” to measure strength and ultimately egos.

In the middle they would punch, choke and kick each other until one of them suffers a bruise to the ego, and then the fight would stop automatically.

It hardly ever came to someone having to stop the fight because things got out of hand, as the victor always knew when the battle was won.

Besides, the aim was never to kill, but to see wie is nou eintlik die kat met die duk stert.

It was all about bragging rights and sometimes the two fighters even gave each other a little nod after the brawl with blood dripping down their monde.

Anyway, that brings me to our very own Springbok No.4 lock enforcers.

Picture a “celebrity death match” in South Africa and I bet rugby fans would have picked the original enforcer Bakkies Botha and his successor Eben Etzebeth as two powerhouses to square off.

So when these two giants of South African rugby had a public spat this week, SA rugby fans on social media wanted to make that circle at the parkie.

ORIGINAL BULLY BOY: Bok enforcer Bakkies Botha, left

Imagine that. In the blue (representing the Bulls) corner you have Bakkies Botha and in the black (Sharks) corner you have Eben Etzebeth.

Egos wat skrik vir niks, these two have won many a fight on the rugby field in years gone by.

And whoever wins such a fight will truly be crowned as the undisputed enforcer king of SA rugby... post-2000 that is.

Vir die wat onder ’n klip uitgebroei is, this is how their public spat came about.

In light of Eben signing for the Sharks after his Toulon boss said he is a las because he’s permie injured, Bakkies, who is a Toulon and Bok legend, told Midi Olympique: “Eben Etzebeth? Incredible fighter, best second row in the world.

“But I regret that he only shows his best face with the Springboks. In Toulon, he is still a little injured, concussed and in the end, never plays.

“Obviously, he was not made for France and he will turn his back on the problems the club went through to return to South Africa.

“It’s disappointing. I love Eben. But you can’t say when you arrive in Toulon: ‘I want to be champion of France’ and leave some time later without having marked the club in one way or another.

“His first season was not bad but it is not enough. When you recruit a world-class player, it’s for him to make a difference.”

Bakkies, 42, was the Springboks’ enforcer before he handed the baton to the 30-year-old Eben, who followed in his footsteps to Toulon in France.

Unlike Eben who had a injury-hit spell in France since joining from the Stormers in 2019, Bakkies had a successful run at Toulon from 2011 to 2015 and can lay claim to the fact of being the only player in history to have won three Super Rugby and three European titles.

So die man weet waarvan hy praat, he is qualified to give opinion.

Eben, though, feels Bakkies broke the Bok code and could have given him a call if he had anything to say on the matter.

The fellow No.4 lock took to social media where he wrote: “@BakkiesBotha4 – Noted. Next time you want to ENFORCE an opinion, you’ve got my number #exspringbokteammates #onthoujouerekode .”

@BakkiesBotha4 - Noted.



Next time you want to ENFORCE an opinion, you've got my number.#exspringbokteammates#onthoujouerekode — Eben Etzebeth (@EbenEtzebeth) February 21, 2022

I guess there is merit in each argument. If pushed for a verdict on the matter, though, I’d say Bakkies was probably in the wrong for breaking the honour code.

Anyway, the fight will probably never materialise, but it would make for one hell of a rol between the two “vuilgatte” of South African rugby in years gone by.

Because Bakkies is oor die muur, I don’t think a boxing fight will be fair on him.

I reckon something more like a Royal Rumble match - the over-the-top-rope-challenge - where you can truly measure strength would be more suitable if these two ever came to blows.

As far as their achievements on the field go, both are World Cup winners with Bakkies having won a bit more on the domestic side.

As far as their physicality is concerned, Bakkies is more of an old-school “bully”, while Eben is the modern-day gym bulletjie.

It would indeed make for some interesting viewing.

In other rugby news this week, I am glad that our friends in the northern hemisphere poured some cold water on the rumours that the Springboks will join the Six Nations from 2025.

Personally I believe that South Africa currently has the best of both worlds, with their domestic franchises playing in Europe and the national team strutting their stuff in the Rugby Championship in the southern hemisphere.

To remove the Springboks from the Sanzaar competition would not only be detrimental to the Boks’ game, but to that of New Zealand’s All Blacks as well.

For years the two teams have used each other as a measuring stick of where their game is at, and unless they can secure an annual tour between the two countries, such an idea should never been given even a five-bob’s thoughts.

So Jurie Roux and the decision-makers in SA Rugby and Sanzaar, look at ways to expand the Rugby Championship - maybe include the Pacific Islanders and Japan - instead of taking your game to Europe completely.

NO WILD PLANS: SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux

In conclusion, the thought of the week is to give someone that call if you have something to say to them, don’t let them find out via others what you really think of them.

It might just lead to people getting ready to make the circle bigger.

