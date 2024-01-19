These Fifa Best and Ballon d’Or awards are becoming a bit like the vote-for-your-favourite-player to win the R100 000 cash prize Man of the Match award in SA’s Beer Cup, or whatever it’s called. Honestly, I don’t care much for that sort of thing anymore – especially after Monday night when Erling Haaland was robbed and Lionel Messi awarded for doing nothing in 2023.

While Messi scored one goal in the US since moving there in June; Haaland scored 50 goals in the year. Get this; Cristiano Ronaldo, who banged in 54 goals last year, topped the global charts in 2023. Ronaldo, 38, is still klapping goals for fun. Now before you say I am team Ronaldo and therefore against Messi, I don’t think either one of the two should have even seen the award from the front row.