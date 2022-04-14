Here is a question to the Springbok management team; do you actually want our young players to leave the country and play abroad?

While listening to coach Jacques Nienaber explaining what they will do at the alignment camps earlier in the week, that’s the idea I got.

Speaking about locally-based in-form looseforwards Evan Roos and Elrigh Louw, Nienaber mentioned Duane Vermeulen (who playing in Ireland), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Japan) Kwagga Smith (Japan) Jasper Wiese (England), Juarno Augustus (England), Dan and Jean-Luc Du Preez (England), and Rynhard Elstadt (England) as possible candidates for the backrow.

I got the feeling that daai manne are ahead of these two players in the queue.

SHINNING EXAMPLE: Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok, second from left

I must have not gotten the memo, but when have we moved on from rewarding locally-based players?

Is my memory failing me, or wasn’t there a cap on how many overseas players Allister Coetzee could select during his time at the helm of Bok rugby?

Aah, that’s right, there was - he could only pick players who had more than 30 national caps.

Saru president Mark Alexander said at the time: “We are sending a message to young players that if they wish to play for the Springboks, then they must remain in South Africa.”

WEIRD CALLS: Jacques Nienaber

It was also said at the time that these rules would be relaxed in a World Cup year.

That was in 2017.

Anyway, that was the message back then, today the storie looks way different to me.

In fact, if you look at the Bok team that played in the last Test against England last year, only seven of the matchday 23 play their rugby in SA - the rest are all abroad.

By the old rule, some of them wouldn’t even have been eligible, not having played 30 caps.

I’m not about bashing anyone, I’m all for upliftment and our local lads need some lifting up.

I’ve seen suggestions of a locally-based squad only for the end-of-year tour.

Bulls coach Jake White also suggested to a local rugby magazine that they should cut down on the overseas Boks.

As for me, I understand that you need the experienced guys in the squad. I also understand that Vermeulen at No.8 is a much better option than any of the youngsters in that jersey in a World Cup final. And therefore I’m not saying out with the old and in with the new.

I say, have your core. But when you look at the next-in-liners, don’t look abroad. Reward players currently playing in SA, otherwise they might feel that they have to go abroad - like Jasper Wiese had to do - to get the attention of the national selectors.

So who’d I like to see in the Bok squad in the near future?

Some of you will know that I have been big a big fan of both Elrigh Louw and Evan Roos over the last few seasons. You can add Bulls lock Ruan Nortje and hooker Johan Grobbelaar to that list.

Lions flanker Vincent Tshituka - born in the Democratic Republic of Congo - is another player I’m excited about.

Among the backs, I reckon an in-form Manie Libbok is a better option than a cripple Johan Goosen, while Lions scrumhalf Morne van den Berg has that Faf de Klerk about him.

Warrick Gelant is not exactly a newbie, but he should be recalled based on form and it wouldn’t do current United Rugby Championship Player of the Month Kurt-Lee Arendse any harm if he gets called up for a camp or a squad.

We have wings aplenty in this country, but I’d like to see what Madosh Tambwe can do at the highest level.

Big fan of Seabelo Senatla and wouldn’t mind him getting a look-in in the future.

Admittedly, I haven’t watched all the games this year, but there hasn’t been an outstanding midfielder that can push the current centres in the squad, therefore you can go abroad.

To summarise, they say form is temporary and class is permanent.

But isn’t class just a continuation of good form? Is being rewarded for your good form not an encouragement to keep performing until you reach the level of “class”.

If class includes experience, then how are you to build up experience at the highest level if your own mense are blocking your path?

Rant over, looking forward to hearing your thoughts. Hit me up at [email protected]