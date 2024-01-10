Faf du Plessis and his Joburg Super Kings teammates will go all out to down the champions of the inaugural SA20 season when they clash in the 2024 edition’s opener today at St George’s Park (5.30pm). Klapped by captain Aiden Markram and his eventual champs in the semifinal of last year’s tournament, captain Du Plessis and his manne will be out to avenge that defeat.

But the 39-year-old also has a personal point to prove. After finishing last season as the second-highest runs-scorer in the tournament, Du Plessis is again looking to top the charts and possibly crack the nod for a return to the Proteas T20 side for June’s World Cup in India. Of playing his way into coach Rob Walter’s team, former national captain Du Plessis says: “First of all, I’m just getting back from injury. I had an operation on my arm, so I’m just looking forward to playing cricket again. Performances will always be the first and most important thing. I just want to make sure I play cricket… and then we’ll see what happens afterwards.”

Leading the Proteas T20 team is the player who will oppose him at the coin toss today. After scoring a century in the semifinal victory over the Kings last year, Markram says of their title defence: “I really hope [we can successfully defend the title]. “It was a fantastic competition last year and by hook or by crook we got into knockouts and at least played two good games of cricket after that.