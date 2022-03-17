I’m sorry Rassie Erasmus, South Africa, I’m afraid, won’t forgive you if you take up the position of head coach of England’s rugby team.

And that is just my opinion based on the love our director of rugby received during his suspension last year.

While I personally thought his drinking videos on Twitter was a bit much, most South Africans loved it - as if the guy can’t do a ding wrong.

Anyway, when asked if he’d coach England, Rassie said told the Daily Mail: “I don’t think the English people would ever want me there now. Maybe I am wrong. I hope I am wrong. Would I coach another country? If my own people were cool with it and the other country’s people were cool with it then why not?

“But if my own people are going to hate me for it, then I would never do it. I hate the fact that so many people hate me in rugby right now. I’m not a confrontational guy. I like to get on with people.

“South Africa has my heart but coaching England would be amazing because I think they can win.”

Here’s the thing Rassie, most South Africans love you and see you as state property. They won’t hate you because you coach England, but they’ll definitely not continue loving you.

