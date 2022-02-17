It’s late Friday night en die ding ruk on the dums table.

As it stands, South African rugby is on the verge of getting a varkie against their European counterparts.

But fate has thrown them a partner that has set them up for the milo in what could be a comeback - pardon the pun - of note.

Set up for the binneding, South Africa could get ready to get up on the table and slam down for the two points.

Their partner in this game is none other than the strengthening of family bonds because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

I reckon it made people aware of the fact that life is short and that we should treasure those we love.

I also believe there comes a point in all of our lives when we realise that money is not the be-all-and-end-all. In fact, geld is niks - you can’t take it into the after life.

For some people this hits home too late and they miss out on the real treasure in life - family.

Now I’ve listened to a number of players coming back from their overseas stints, talking about just being back with their family and how they want to put family first.

That brings me to Eben Etzebeth and his return to South Africa and joining the Sharks.

In a statement released in which his exit from Toulon at the end of the season was revealed, Etzebeth said: “I’m sad to have to leave Toulon and my teammates at the end of the season, but personal reasons force me to do so.”

His personal reasons may not have anything to do with family.

Toulon boss Bernard Lemaitre called Etzebeth a las for his club, with the 30-year-old Springbok lock permie injured.

Having spent millions on the player, Lemaitre said in January: “You can’t do just anything, so I pay special attention to the situation of internationals because they can be an opportunity or a handicap.

“In this case, players like Eben Etzebeth and Facundo Isa are a clear handicap for the club.”

Then there was Stormers flyhalf Tim Swiel, who also returned home after a stint in England because of “personal reasons” according to coach John Dobson.

Tim, sadly, lost his dad in 2020.

I also saw a picture of Damian de Allende, who plays in Ireland, showing off his newborn to his former high-school coach. Those things you can’t do while in another country.

DEEP ROOTS: Damian de Allende and his baby son with his high school coach

Back to Etzebeth, now when you are not wanted by your employees, you long for your own people.

Kyk hier, as South Africans we have our issues - a lot of them.

But at the end of the day, we are each other’s people - regardless of race, religion, or whatever - we’re all sons of this soil.

So when a Frans-mannetjie says jy is ‘n las for his team, I’m pretty sure you are longing for your own mense.

There is one big problem, though. Well, actually two, and both have to do with money.

Firstly, the salary cap in South Africa.

In 2019, SA Rugby introduced a model which would see top franchises have a salary cap of R60m for a maximum contracted squad of 45.

Back then, we didn’t play the Rugby Championship and Currie Cup at the same time, meaning that in case of the matchday squads you already have to have 46 players - 23 for the Stormers and 23 for Western Province.

Furthermore, with the lure of the Pound and Euro, we have to relook this model if we want to compete successfully.

Maar waar gaan die geld vandaan kom? That brings me to my second “problem” - if you’re a Stormers fan.

Look at the Sharks and Bulls - private equity, that’s that way to go.

These businessmen think long term and don’t want to make a quick buck in sport.

They want to build the franchise first and then allow it to grow through the brand.

They will get their money in the long run, but they understand that investing in top stars brings interest, trophies and all-round success.

Guess what? That brings an increase in merchandise sales, sponsorship, viewership numbers, gate receipts, etc.

They understand that you have to build a brand first and then make the shillings.

I’d suggest this for all franchises – it eliminates an unnecessary struggle for power, such as the one we’re seeing here in the Mother City.

Back to the players. Imagine bringing back De Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Faf de Klerk, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Malcolm Marx - all of whom are playing abroad and then dominating Europe with them.

HOMEBOY: Cape’s Cheslin Kolbe

Ja, they possibly won’t match the salaries they get abroad, but I’m sure with the lure of the family and competitive salaries to make for a more-than-comfortable living would be enough to bring at least some of them back home.

Now that the pandemic and family bonds have you set you up, it’s time for South African rugby to slaan daai binneding.

like Jake White said, use only select locally-based players for the Springbok team.

I say give big international match fees, and make the lure even more enticing.

So go out and filter those private equity partners carefully, so that rugby, and not money, is the aim of the game.

Until next week…

[email protected]