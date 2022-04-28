The Stormers look like a team that can go all the way and bag a first tournament trophy as a franchise in this year’s United Rugby Championship.

But for them to get that elusive gold and win the first-ever north-south championship, you get the feeling that they have to play most, if not all, of their playoff matches at Cape Town Stadium.

As they gear up for Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with Irish giants Leinster, the Stormers are currently on a six-match winning streak - with their last defeat being against Connacht away.

Now it has to be said up front that all of these games have been home games and that when last they travelled, they suffered defeat.

AT HOME: Leinster yster Jonny Sexton

Five of the six home wins have come against overseas opposition, with the narrow win over the Bulls being the other.

Before I get down to the detail, know this - I am taking nothing away from a Stormers team that has improved week in and week out. Just like they had promised to do.

The guys are playing some fancy rugby and I reckon coach John Dobson deserves a trophy with this team at the end of the campaign.

Here’s the thing; these northern hemisphere teams are struggling dik stukke in South Africa and that’s why I feel it’s important for the Stormers to play their playoff matches at home.

GREAT JOB: Boss John Dobson

According to my calculation, South African teams had hosted European opposition in 20 matches.

The home boys have won an incredible 18 of those matches, with the Sharks slipping up against Edinburgh and the Lions narrowly losing to Connacht 33-30 last weekend.

The fact that these matches were hardly compatible - bar one or two - tells you that these northerners don’t like to travel to Mzansi.

Here in the Mother City, the Stormers are yet to taste defeat to overseas visitors and that’s why I’m thankful Leinster selected a second-string side for their tour of SA.

For those who don’t know, they have a Heineken Cup (European Champions Cup) quarterfinal clash with Leicester Tigers coming up on May 7 and decided to rest flyhalf Johnny Sexton, centres Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose, props Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong, flankers Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris and lock James Ryan.

Dankie coach.

With those manne in the mix, the Stormers’ momentum would have been under serious threat - and their log position too.

Currently second with two rounds to go, the Stormers are only four points above the eighth-placed Bulls.

You get the picture now?

Saturday’s game is extremely important if the Stormers want to hold on to their second place before May 21st’s final round against Scarlets in Wales.

Heading into the break with destiny in your own hands will be worth gold on its own.

There is of course the risk that Leinster’s second-stringers could spring a surprise - they nearly beat the Sharks last weekend - and therefore Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff and his manne will have to be at their best again this weekend.

They simply can’t afford to slip up at the final hurdle.

Now if they do get to cross it successfully and let’s say they beat Scarlets to stay in second place in the competition, they will not only get a home quarterfinal but a home semifinal too.

They only way for the Stormers not to get a home final then is for Leinster, who should finish on top, to win their quarters and semis.

That would set up a final at the Aviva Stadium in Ireland.

If that’s the case, the Stormers don’t want the bogey of Leinster’s second stringers having beaten them in their own backyard weeks prior to the big event.

And that’s why they’ve got it all to play for on Saturday.

Go Stormers!

