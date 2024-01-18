Tennis is like that one generous uncle I’m sure we all know. You might remember him, that one who always gave you a few extra cents to spend at the game shop around the corner. Sorry for you if you didn’t know one of those, they are the gifts that just keeps giving.

Now for years we mulled over the replacements for the big three of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. The latter looks vedala after missing out on the Australian Open with nog ‘n injury, while the middle one already retired. The former is still going strong and on Sunday played a first-round match against a youngster half his age – literally. Just want to say, that’s why I love Grand Slam tennis – for the romance of the game.

Anyway, here we had Djokovic at 36 chasing an 11th Australian Open title and wanting to extend his overall world record of 24 Slams. Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Picture: EPA/LUKAS COCH Facing him was a proper first-timer, an 18-year-old laaitie from Croatia, Dino Prizmic, who had to qualify for the tournament. Prizmic played out of his skin against the world No.1 and eventually went down 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 and 6-4. At one stage I thought this was going to be the biggest upset in the tennis world probably ever.

In the words of Djokovic himself after four hours – his longest first-round match at a slam ever: “He [Prizmic] deserved every applause and credit. He is an amazing player, he’s so mature for his age. “He handled himself on the court especially well. This is his moment and it could have been his match as well… “He showed great mentality and resilience and made me run for my money. I have many praises and compliments for him. I love the way he’s using every inch of the court… amazing performance for someone that is 18 years old, big kudos to him and his team and his family.”

Djokovic then hinted at what sounded to me like a possible coaching gig in the future, adding: “I certainly want to be in his corner, he’s going to make some big things going forward. We are certainly going to see a lot of him.” Tennis fans will know that there is already a new big three on the horizon in Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner, but it might not be as straightforward as the originals. Another youngster worth watching is Chinese ace Juncheng Shang, who was the youngest player in Australia at 17 last year. It’s a year later and he is now in the second round where he will play India’s Sumit Nagal today.

I’m sure as the week goes on, we will see the regular names coming to the fore and making the finals rounds, but for now let’s just enjoy as the youngsters and pretenders go all out to make a name for themselves. Juncheng Shang of China. Picture: EPA/MAST IRHAM Things are happening in the women’s draw too. Just yesterday, a 16-year-old schoolgirl from Russia, Mirra Andreeva, stunned Ons Jabeur in the second round of the tournament.