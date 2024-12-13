“We make you look good, we make you look goooood – Shukri Conrad, we make you look good.” Their coach then waved them a “shush” as to not draw the attention to him, instead wanting his team to focus on taking first place in the World Test Championship and winning their fifth match in a row.

They had just destroyed Sri Lanka for a 2-0 Test series win and the egoless players just wanted to give their coach the credit by singing for him. They were happy and rightly so. Somehow, though, I got the feeling that even if the result had gone the other way, the spirit in the South African Test camp would have been the same. The Protea fire is burning and it’s burning brightly in our Test team. It wasn’t just that moment after they had won the match and got together for the trophy shot that signalled to me that they are a happy bunch.

The moment that really stood out came during their second innings when Man of the Match Dane Paterson and Keshav Maharaj shared the most entertaining 33-run partnership for the 10th wicket. YSTER: MOM Dane Paterson, right Paterson gave himself room with every ball he faced and I think one of the commentators at the time commented that “he’s not going to die wondering” here. As he played some colourful shots, the cameras focused on the Proteas batting room and there Tristan Stubbs and David Bedingham, in particular, enjoyed Paterson’s little cameo like a kid on Christmas evening unwrapping his heart’s desire.

While I watched them, I said to myself: “This is a team.” Paterson is already 35 years old and whenever you hear his teammates talk about him, you hear them say how professionally patient he was in waiting for his chance to shine. He finally got it and shone brightly to win the Man of the Match award. Afterwards he told the interviewer of winning the award: “It feels really good. But it was a team effort, it was a good MOM for the team.”

Players always say credit to the team and that sort of thing. You kind of feel that they just say it because it’s the right thing to do. But this time, I believed the player. I believed Pato when he said this MOM belongs to the team. Pushed on his individual performance, he added: “It’s a good feeling, just putting in the work and getting rewarded after bowling those long spells. I’m just happy we won the game…” It seems like Shuks has a clear plan with the Test team and he has the players’ buy-in.

South Africa are first on the WTC standings and could book their place in next year’s Test final at Lord’s in this month’s series against Pakistan. I believe this team has what it takes to go all the way and win the five-day trophy. Even if they don’t, Shuks deserves recognition for the culture he’s bred in the Test team. I’ve seen his style first-hand – albeit in the early years of his career at the top at the Cape Cobras some 15 or so years ago .

DESERVES PRAISE: Shukri Conrad Back then already, he was a straight shooter. But he always struck me as a mensemens. He’s not the type to draai doekies om and is the type of person players can relate to. Here’s the thing, I don’t know if limited overs coach Rob Walter is that guy. And therefore, depending on whether Walter wins the ICC Champions Trophy next year or not, if I were in Cricket South Africa’s shoes I would consider making Conrad coach of all three formats. With a strong assistant – an ex-player learning his trade as a top dog – he can still manage two series being played at the same time.