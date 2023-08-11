Minute vir manne like Pep Guardiola and Raphael Varane complaining about football’s new stoppage time rules. Everybody watches football and sees the time-wasting.

You see goalkeepers catching and then diving on the ball when their team is in the lead. Or you see players running into corners to run down a few seconds as they look to see out games. That's all good and well and inside the play.

But the game is 90 minutes of play and there is an opposition and an audience who also have a right to have their full allotment of the match. I don’t think anyone was upset about the time added on at the World Cup in Qatar. Trailing teams pushed hard to get back into the game. And that makes for a great spectacle.

I imagine that fans will think twice about running out early to skip traffic rather than stick around to see if their span somehow turns the game on its head with an epic comeback. That’s what sport is all about. With that in mind, I think these new guidelines will keep teams honest until the very end and use every second on the clock.

Without that, Manchester United fans would probably have never had moments like the 1999 Champions League final at the Nou Camp when they clinched the treble or we may have never heard the term “Fergie Time”. Or Michael Thomas’ late, late goal to snatch the 1988/98 league title for Arsenal on goal difference from Liverpool at Anfield. Hell, Guardiola might not even have become Manchester City coach if Sergio Aguero hadn’t won City the title in 2011/12 with his winner against Queens Park Rangers.