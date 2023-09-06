Please connect us to someone who can assist us in securing match tickets for all Cape Town local teams, playing in the Premier Soccer League and Women’s Super League. We would like to introduce the girls to a live football match experience and hope that it will also inspire them to follow in the shoes of the current generation of professionals.

We are Ikasi Soccer Schools, a safe after-school program based managed by a 10-member volunteer staff in Khayelitsha. Our mission is to assist Educators, Parents and Learners by providing a safe space that enables young girls to be independent and become better citizens through football. Ikasi SS was originally created to host an all-girl soccer festivals due to the simple fact that, there aren’t many safe spaces and opportunities for a girl child to freely express themselves in our societies.