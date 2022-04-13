The kids will not be starved of opportunities to play idiski innie Kaap this Easter.

Some of Mzansi’s top talent has played in the Bayhill Premier Cup U19 tournament.

Every Easter, Belhar is the focus, to see the next generation of national stars in action.

Get your camp chairs ready and fill up those 2L ice cream containers and support the kids down at Erica Park on 13-18 April 2022.

This is a big stage where some of its former star players had broken into the first team by the time they qualified to play.

GIVING BACK: Kris Njokwana

The big four Aaron Mokoena Benni McCarthy, Nasief Morris, Steven Pienaar were already the talk of the town by the time they stepped up at the Bayhill, whether it was the Mitchells Plain one or the Belhar one.

The cream of the crop like Thando Mngomeni, Moeneeb Josephs, came through there. I think Junior Khanye was here. I get confused between him and Jabu Pule at this level. But it was him that was here and not Jabu.

Some of their journeys further on have all been different, some have been luckier than others, some have reached legendary status and of course, some were unlucky or fell off along the way.

So kids, as you prepare to step onto the fields this weekend, remember that all your journeys will be different from here onwards.

No pressure, enjoy yourselves.

In Khayelitsha, former Bayhill Player of the Tournament Mihlali Mayambela and older brother Mark Mayambela are hosting a tournament for U21s.

Backed by HollywoodBets and partnerships with LoveLife, imagine that, LoveLife is very much alive and is activating initiatives with the Mayambela Community Cup, where 32 mens teams and eight women’s teams will be battling it out at Khayelitsha Stadium.

This one has that kasi buzz about it, it has that edge about it. The battle to discover that hidden gem.

They have already hosted some workshops to empower the coaches that will be taking part at the tournament.

While KwaLanga in Skomline, world record freestyle footballer Khris Njokwana and Cape Town All Stars assistant coach Gareth Ncaca are hosting the Langa Easter Tournament.

Njokwana is a regular feature at the Gauteng kasi tournaments, and he has joined hands with his homeboy Ncaca and Caltex for this one in their own kasi.

It’s also happening between Friday, 15-18 April at Langa Stadium.

I’m already thinking about 2023, this weekend is going to be crazy, as fans, parents and neighbours come outside to make their presence known in your kasi this Easter.

Be nice with the parking space asseblief tog. Cars are going to park in front of your yard. Don’t be that ugly neighbour who cuts the ball when it crosses into their yard this Easter.

It’s a weekend to go outside and soak up the Easter feels with friends and fans from our hoods.

It’s been a long time since we all go together to celebrate grassroots football.

There’s enough football action for everyone across Cape Town this Easter. Support the next generation!

Bayhill cup fixtures

Wednesday

3pm: Blue Downs Spurs v Wayside Wanderers and Jordan Callies FC v Hustlaz Academy

4.15pm: Greenwood Athletic v FN Rangers FC, Rebels FC v Grassy Park Utd and Bayhill FC v Hanover Park Utd

5.30pm: Hellenic FC v JL Zwane FC

7pm: Juventus FC v Ikapa Sporting

Thursday

12.30pm: CT Spurs v Hustlaz Academy, CT City v FN Rangers, Bayhill Utd v Wayside Wanderers, Safa CT Academy v Rebels FC

1.45pm: Panorama FC v Jordan Callies FC, Ubuntu Academy v D&G Orient, Amalaws v Blue Downs Spurs, Virginia Academy v Hanover Park Utd

3pm: Dinokeng Academy v Hellenic FC, Wits v Grassy Park, Highlands Park v FC Real SA

4.15pm: Stellenbosch FC v JL Zwane FC, Pretoria University v Ikapa Sporting, Transition Football v Juventus FC

5.30pm: City Strikers v Bayview FC

6.45pm: Pine Stars v Greenwood Athletic

Friday

3pm: CT City v Pine Stars, CT Spurs v Panorama FC, Wits v Safa CT Academy, FC Real SA v Ubuntu

4.15pm: Pretoria University v Transition Football, Stellenbosch FC v Dinokeng Academy, Virginia Academy v City Strikers

5.30pm: Bayhill v Amalaws FC

6.45pm: 7.45pm: Opening ceremony

8pm: Highlands Park v D&G Orient

Saturday

9am: Hustlaz Academy v Panorama, Wayside Wanderers v Amalaws, Highlands Park v Ubuntu Academy, FN Rangers v Pine Stars

10.15am: D&G Orient v FC Real SA, CT City v Greenwood Athletic, CT Spurs v Jordan Callies, Bayhill Utd v Blue Downs Spurs

11.30: Grassy Park Utd v Safa CT Academy, Wits University v Rebels FC, JL Zwane v Dinokeng Academy, Stellenbosch v Hellenic

12.45pm: Hanover Park v City Strikers, Pretoria University v Juventus FC, Virginia Academy v Bayview FC, Ikapa Sporting v Transition Football

3pm: 7.30pm: Playoffs

Sunday

10am-7.30pm playoffs

Monday

10.30am: Plate final

11.45am: Mid-section final

3pm: Roger Clayton Trophy final

