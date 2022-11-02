I had so much hope and excitement, but judging by the way things are going for Cape Town City and Stellenbosch this season, we can forget about a title challenger coming from here. It’s no coincidence we don’t have a representative in the revamped Black Label Cup, none of our teams have that thing that made the people buy a Zamalek dop and cast their vote for the Weskaap teams.

You might say it doesn’t mean much anyway, it’s yet another edition of smoke and mirrors, proudly brought to you by the PSL. You’re probably right, but it also clearly means we don’t have a team that excites people enough to want to see them play just one more time before the break. Nobody’s talking about the fact that, once again, there might just be just one player from the PSL at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Daniel Akpeyi held it down for Mzansi’s top league at the 2018 edition in Russia. The Nigerian goalkeeper was part of the Super Eagles squad that was one of Africa’s representatives there. Daniel Akpeyi His club back then, Chippa United got a nice payout from Fifa as a benefit. Imagine if Bafana Bafana were there? There would be so many beneficiaries of those millions so that clubs can continue producing World Cup calibre players.

Instead here at home, the league will stop two weeks before both the Bundesliga and Premier League, which are the leagues with the most players at the world showpiece. There will be a cup final where only eight teams got to contest. Our ouens competed and got their R800k appearance fee. Nice and quick cash for the club’s coffers right at the beginning of the season. That’s how things are done here in Mzansi, we like quick fix instead of looking long term.

Cape Town City are going to play in the CAF Confederation Cup today after being eliminated in the Champions League preliminary round. Is the team that you saw lose 2-1 against the country’s other Confed Cup representatives Marumo Gallants on Saturday a team that is prepared for a CAF task? Stellies also lost, 1-0 away at AmaZulu, and now have to fight to get into the top eight and qualify for the MTN8.

The Nedbank Cup is coming up, with the qualifiers for the amateur clubs underway. Otherwise that’s it for now guys, that’s all the PSL league football that you will see until the last week of December. Richard Ofori of Orlando Pirates. Picture: BackpagePix The rights holders are smiling though, because the MTN8 will be the focus of the weekend, thereafter the conversation will switch over to the Black Label Cup.