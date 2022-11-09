Cape Town Spurs head coach Shaun Bartlett refuses to let conditions be a distraction in their Limpopo mission where they’ll face TTM on Wednesday and Black Leopards on Saturday. The coach jokes: “My friend, I’ve been to worse places. I traveled with Bafana Bafana, remember.”

Jokes aside, Bartlett is happy with how his team improved in the second half of their 2-1 win over Venda at the weekend. He says: “The first half was not the way we wanted to play, but it was expected because we didn’t play for three weeks. “But then in second half the players showed what they’re capable of. Now we just to work on doing more of what we did on the second half and be consistent.”

Sage advice: Coach Shaun Bartlett That victory was Spurs’ last home match before the World Cup break, meaning they have to make a move on the road now or risk being haunted by games in hand. Let’s do the math. The Urban Warriors have played nine matches, which is two less than most of the teams that matter to their promotion ambitions. They are seventh with 15 points on the board, which is five fewer than Cedric Stars who currently occupy the playoff-qualifying number three spot.

A draw and a win, at worst, would not be ideal to be in the chasing pack after the World Cup. I hope you’re keeping up with the numbers. Bartlett explains: “It’s a proven fact of a championship winning team that everybody needs to play their part. “Even if you recall when we won it [the First Division] back in ‘95, it was defenders, midfielders, wingers and strikers getting the goals.

Mission: Khaya Mfecane ,right “It obviously has to coincide with not conceding too many goals, which was our issue last season also and we seem to be over that now.” Facts, as Spurs are amongst the teams that score consistently with only one of their matches finishing goalless so far. And Bartlett adds: “The good thing is that in the other game Therlo Moosa came up with two goals.

“Clayton [Daniels] has scored, it’s good because we need more than just one player to score goals. Everybody needs to contribute. “I always say to the players, football is a game of results because of mistakes, but we’ve got to minimise those mistakes in order to win games. “Obviously, if and when you do make a mistake, you’ve got to react in the right way in order for it not to become a bad habit. “These two wins could put us in the top three before the World Cup break. In this division, if you can put a nice run of three to four games together you’ll put yourself in a very good position.

“It’s the first time in two seasons to have two back to back wins, so if you add these two we have this week then who knows.” Ashley Cupido has without a doubt put his hand up as the guy to catch in the top scorers’ charts. The U23 international has in his coach, a man who has walked the walk at some of the most famous stadiums including this very club and country.

To this day, the Urban Warriors mentor remains the first and only South African to ever score a brace in a World Cup. Also please Google his goals against Manchester United and Ghana at AFCON 1996 and come back to me and tell me if you need another form of verification. These are the little things that you hope will tease a young prospects’ curiosity about the man he’s working with and use the opportunity to align his journey to his mentor. Bartlett has backed the 21-year-old to continue “putting in the work” to reach his personal goals.

He adds: “When I do certain drills and scenarios, I take from every sport and bring into football, rugby, even basketball and American football. “If you watch American football and how they lose their marker and how they manage their runs, it’s things you can use in football. “A lot of the things we need as a team have to come from the individuals themselves, as players. We put it all together to find ways to win.

